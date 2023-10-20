Photographing underage women. That is the crime that a famous Japanese anime composer has committed, according to the latest reports.

An anime composer has been arrested for photographing minors. Through recent reports coming out of Japan, it has been revealed that a prominent Japanese animation composer is now in serious legal trouble. Yuya Saito has been arrested on charges of attempting to photograph a minor. According to the latest reports, Saito had attempted to capture illicit images of a high school student on a train platform. An activity that became illegal in July 2023, according to a provision of the Japanese penal code.

The incident took place in Kita during the morning of October 16. The authorities claim that anime composer was trying to discreetly film below shots of a high school student unidentified. Saito tried to do it by hiding a mobile camera in his bag, but the musician was not as stealthy as he expected. A police officer in the area observed Saito’s action and arrested him on the spot. The composer himself confessed the disturbing purpose of it. “He wanted to release stress,” the famous Japanese composer declared to the Japanese police. “I took the train to take illicit photos.”

Among his works, Kantai Collection (KanColle) and Claymore stand out

This arrest comes about a year after another anime composer was arrested on similar charges. Hidekazu Tanaka was charged with alleged sexual assault of a teenager. In May 2023, the composer also confessed to obscenity charges related to a 15-year-old girl. Once news of Tanaka’s arrest became public, the composer’s name was removed from most of his projects. So the public is now wondering if Saito will receive similar treatment.

For those unfamiliar with the Japanese anime composer, Yuya Saito has worked on a series of high-profile anime profile. The artist became known with Shugo Chara and later collaborated on the music of Kantai Collection (KanColle) and Claymore, among many others.

You can read more series news so as not to miss the news!