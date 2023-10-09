David Gordon Green and Danny McBride give clues about their new project that promises not to leave anyone indifferent

At the end of the 80s, Garbage Pail Kids (GPK) were a sensation. The world was divided between those who adored them and those who considered them too disgusting for their taste. And now, more than 30 years later, they are about to come back to life in a way that could only be described as “naughty.”

Attention, Garbage Pail Kids fans!

The last time we heard about a reboot of Garbage Pail Kids, it was 2021. There were rumors, murmurs, and an air of expectation, but since then there has been an eerie silence. Is this another project that will end up in the limbo of unfulfilled nostalgia? Not at all! David Gordon Green, known for directing The Exorcist: Believer and Halloween Ends, has given an update on the status of the project.

If you’re one of those who collected these cards in the ’80s, or perhaps joined the craze later, Get ready for an irreverent and bold treatment. In a recent interview with Josh Horowitz for the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Green confirmed that he and Danny McBride, with whom he has frequently collaborated, are in full development on the project. He described it as an animated show that promises to be “naughty.”

A creative formula for reinvention

David Gordon Green and Danny McBride are no strangers to create works that divide opinions. In the same interview, Green acknowledged that she likes to have a point of view and do something “pretty specific and passionate.” This is precisely what we expect from his version of Garbage Pail Kids, a series that has never been afraid to be divisive.

The creative duo will be accompanied on the writing by Josh Bycel, known for his work on Solar Opposites. Additionally, they will serve as executive producers alongside Rough House’s Brandon James and Tornante TV’s Noel Bright and Steven A. Cohen. While there are no casting details yet, there is speculation as to whether McBride will voice any of the characters.

Why do we care?

If you’re wondering why you should be excited about this return, let me take you on a trip down memory lane. Garbage Pail Kids were born in 1985, as a parody of the famous Cabbage Patch Kids dolls. With names based on puns and crude art, the cards were a true fever that divided opinions but won a devoted fan base.

These cards once led to the release of an animated series in 1987 and a live-action film the same year. Although not everyone may remember them fondly, there is no doubt that They marked an era and are part of pop culture. Will this new version be a faithful recreation or a completely new twist? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure: it will be “naughty.”

In the the 80’s, the children’s world was divided between the adorable Cabbage Patch Kids dolls and their grotesque counterparts, the Garbage Pail Kids (GPK). Released by Topps in 1985, GPKs emerged as a parody but quickly became a phenomenon in their own right. Trading cards featured unsavory characters, often in repulsive situations, each with a unique name usually based on puns.

They are success was so overwhelming which even surpassed the dolls they parodied in popularity. The key to his success lay in his boldness to address taboos and his ability to capture the imagination of a generation that fed on rebellion and black humor. The controversy surrounding these cards only fanned the flames of their success, turning them into an object of desire for children and an object of contempt for many parents.

This phenomenon not only remained on cards, but expanded its universe into an animated series and a live-action filmboth released in 1987. Although the quality of these projects has been the subject of debate, there is no doubt that the Garbage Pail Kids left an indelible mark on the popular culture of the time.