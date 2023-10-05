After some rumors, what many Nintendo fans expected was finally confirmed: LEGO will launch incredible sets based on the characters and world of Animal Crossing. This was revealed by the companies this morning through a trailer, which gives us a first look at this long-awaited collaboration.

Animal Crossing LEGOs are already on the way

Animal Crossing LEGOs are a reality

The speculation is over, as it is a matter of time before the Animal Crossing LEGO sets hit stores. Unfortunately, for now there is no information about the first products in this collection or their release date.

The companies only released a brief trailer showing iconic Animal Crossing characters in LEGO style. The official collaboration page invites fans to wait a little longer to find out everything related to this product line. You can see the video below:

What will they offer and when will the Animal Crossing LEGOs debut?

Although there is no official information about it, past leaks revealed data that could well interest fans of the franchise. Sources assure that this collection will be ready sometime in March 2024, so we would still have to wait several months to have it in our hands.

On the other hand, there are 5 initial sets whose prices range from $14.99 USD to $74.99 USD. Below is the list of the supposed sets that will debut for the premiere of the collection next year, just keep in mind that this is unofficial information and may not be accurate:

Set 77046 – $14.99 USD (170 pieces) Set 77047 – $19.99 USD (164 pieces) Set 77048 – $29.99 USD (233 pieces) Set 77049 – $39.99 USD (389 pieces) Set 77050 – $74.99 USD (535 pieces)

