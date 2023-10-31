Animal Crossing is a franchise that has endured over the years under the embrace of Nintendo. With the final release of Animal Crossing, we have seen how the game has broken records but on many occasions it has generated a somewhat bittersweet feeling in the community.

In the future game of the franchise, or in the updates that come to New Horizons, we hope that Nintendo will fix some bugs that have disrupted the communityor who are encouraged to introduce interesting changes to the game.

One of them would be to provide a greater degree of realism to the villagers as follows:

Animal Crossing has personality type selections, but it is an area that is still a lot could be squeezed. Each villager has their own traits that can sometimes feel somewhat limited. This is where the game could explore new options and open up to the most interesting situations.

Incorporate new personality traits that make the villagers have more unexpected behaviors as people would do. Since currently the Personality traits They are so marked that once we know a character we will know how they will behave in the long run.

This is why traits that involve random mood swings in villagers depending on certain events, could be a realistic addition to their personalities. Which would make the interactions in the game much more interesting.

