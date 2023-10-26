Animal Crossing is one of the most relevant and incredible franchises that Nintendo has had for decades. In fact, his impact has been such that he has been able to bring together playerss of all age ranges, even those who would normally never have played a video game.

Despite being a game that fulfills its purpose very well, there are some tricks, mechanics and features that could change for the better for the future of the franchise. We are talking more specifically about how the game progresses in real time.

Often in the game we will have to wait days and even months for certain events appear on our island. Although this adds a bonus to those fans of simulation and reality in video games, for many other players it can be exasperating.

That’s why many players changed the dates of their Nintendo Switch. With the objective of “advance in time” using this curious and simple trick. Something that, although it breaks the essence of the game, for many has been a relief and has allowed them to progress further.

Hence, in the future of the saga, it would not hurt to implement an option in Animal Crossing that allows us to advance the time ourselves manually. Or continue maintaining the current trendwhich implies that we have to wait in real life for certain events in the title to happen.

What do you think about it?