Today we continue to receive more news for Nintendo Switch Online users. We now have confirmed news available for this service!

We have learned that we now have new Animal Crossing: New Horizons icons available. Characters and background elements and frames cost 10 and 5 platinum points respectively. They’ll be avalaible until November 6, 2023. Remember that they are part of the new function recently added to this online service.

Remember that this allows users of My Nintendo Create new icons with backgrounds and characters from different games redeemable for 5 or 10 Platinum Points. More icons are expected to be added each week.

These are the new ones:

What do you think? We read you in the comments. You also have our complete coverage of Nintendo Switch Online on the web.

Fuente.