Today we have news about Animal Crossing: New Horizons and its Fishing tournament. Today there is a new one in the game and here are the details.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

In the message we leave you below, Canela reminds us that today is celebrated a new edition of the Fishing Tournamentspecifically that of autumn and the last of the year. If you need help with this tournament, we leave you our complete guide here.

Here you have the message in Spanish:

Attention fishing lovers! Today at 6:00 p.m. the last Fishing Tournament of the year is celebrated. Depending on which hemisphere you are in, you will enjoy the spring or fall edition. I think both seasons are equally wonderful! Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/gGeGs1tmPS — Canela ES (@AC_Canela) October 14, 2023

Don’t forget that the tournament is held from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM. At that time, the special character CJ appears on the island to present this tournament to us. Remember that it takes place once every three months, on the second Saturday of January, April, July and October.

You have to do your best to do your best in the tournament! Will you dare to participate? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of the title at this link.

Fuente.