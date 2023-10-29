Animal Crossing is one of the games that people have fallen in love with the most. Nintendo community over the years. As we have said countless times, this game has had the ability to adapt to an incredible player record. Let’s review some of the mechanics that could improve the future of the franchise.

A mechanic to be able to skip the waiting time in events. The implemented option to enjoy the game at the pace we want, without the obligation to wait weeks or months of real time. Have bonuses for having non-human characters in our village. Being able to play as a specific species of animal, and having a series of positive and negative factors linked to each race. A greater variety of customization (both avatar and city), depending on the race we choose.

These are just some of the tips we would like for Animal Crossing will implement in the future, and that could also be reflected in other sagas in the world of video games, in which we have multiple races to choose from in our game.

Do you think these options are an interesting indication of what can bring us the next Animal Crossing?

