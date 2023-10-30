Animal Crossing is a franchise that has left a great indelible mark within Nintendo. But the best of all is not that, it is moving forward in time, and unraveling the mysteries and the first beginnings that many of these now famous sagas had.

And the result brings us a completely handmade guide to Animal Crossing, which a fan has dusted off and brought us all back. A user through Reddit shared with the community 5 incredible images of his handmade guide to Animal Crossing, the first title in the franchise that came out for the GameCube.

The guide is made up of information that has been printed from the game, as well as tips, fish, insects and prices and melodies that we can find in the city. Although the game once had an official guide, players have learned a lot about the tips and guides that many players in the past carried out on their own.

The truth is that a detail like this is very interesting to share, and has caused thousands of players to have traveled in time in a whirlwind of emotions and nostalgia that has been reflected in the comments on the post.

