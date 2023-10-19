Suara.com – Presidential candidate (capres) from the Coalition for Change, Anies Baswedan, said that his party had not submitted a list of names of the success team to the General Election Commission (KPU).

Anies conveyed this after providing the required documents for presidential candidates and vice presidential candidates (cawapres) to the KPU.

“Not today,” said Anies at the KPU Office, Central Jakarta, Thursday (19/10/2023).

On the same occasion, Secretary General of the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) Habib Aboe Alhabsyi said that the names of the successful teams would be submitted before October 25 2023.

“Just before closing,” said Habib.

Previously, Indonesian KPU member Idham Holik said that the pair Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD registered on the first day of the presidential and vice presidential candidate registration period.

According to Idham, each coalition of political parties (political parties) supporting the presidential and cawapres candidates has provided a notification letter regarding registration.

“On October 19, two coalitions of political parties announced their plans to register their presidential and vice presidential candidates,” said Idham in his statement, Wednesday (18/10/2023).

“First, the NasDem Party, PKB and PKS at 08.00 WIB. Second, PDI Perjuangan, PPP, Hanura Party and Perindo Party at 11.00 WIB,” said Idham.

