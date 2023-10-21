Suara.com – Secretary General of the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) Aboe Bakar Alhabsyi or who is familiarly called Habib Aboe said they were still looking for a team leader to win the presidential and vice presidential candidates, Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar. Even so, the winning team Anies-Cak Imin is already moving.

“Among them, myself and other friends (have moved). The only thing left is the captain, the leader of the winning team, be patient. If the leader of the winning team is the last,” said Aboe to Suara.com and other journalists at Gatot Soebroto Army Hospital, Central Jakarta, Saturday (21/10/2023).

He said that one of the important criteria for a winning team leader must be good management.

“Classy, ​​managerial and able to provide balance in looking at the vastness of Indonesia. Indonesia is vast, from where to where? Sabang-Merauke and Miangas-Rote Island,” he said.

For them, it is difficult to find a winning team leader with these criteria.

“(It’s hard to find) because we are not a party with a lot of money. But a party with a lot of enthusiasm,” he said.

He said that the head of the winning team could come from within the party or from an external party.

“It depends, there are people who want to come from outside the party if they meet. If they don’t meet within the party,” he said.