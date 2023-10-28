Suara.com – Prospective presidential candidate (capres) from the Coalition for Change, Anies Baswedan, congratulated his competitor in the 2024 presidential election, Ganjar Pranowo, on his birthday.

Even though they are rivals, Anies Baswedan doesn’t want to miss out on wishing Ganjar a happy birthday. Anies conveyed these remarks via his social media account. Not only did he wish him a happy birthday, he also joked that Ganjar would invite him to dinner.

“Happy birthday, Dab @ganjarpranowo! Mugi-mugi stay healthy, nek ono daladh-daladh together ojo lali ngunjung ya (Hopefully always healthy, if there’s an event to eat together don’t forget to invite ya),” Anies tweeted via his Twitter account (or X) personally @aniesbaswedan, Saturday (28/10).

Ganjar Pranowo immediately responded to the tweet from the presidential candidate from the Coalition for Change. The former Governor of Central Java also responded to Anies’ tweet with a joke.

“Thank you and @aniesbaswedan, you’re still healthy too, yo. Oh, you’re getting old again poya mothig e hahaha (Thank you, Mas Anies Baswedan, I hope you stay healthy too. Oh, you’re getting old and you don’t have any money),” replied Ganjar via his account. His personal Twitter (or X).

The interaction between the two presidential candidates from different coalitions on social media was welcomed by their supporters.

“Well, that’s how it is, still united even under claws,” wrote the netizen.

“Well, it’s really annoying,” wrote another account.

As for netizens who commented differently.

“Pak Prabowo was not invited,” wrote another account.

It should be noted that on Saturday (28/10/2023), Ganjar Pranowo turned 55. The PDI Perjuangan presidential candidate was born in Karanganyar, Central Java on 28 October 1968.

Both of them will run in the 2024 presidential election. Anies Baswedan, who is the presidential candidate from the Change Coalition, is collaborating with Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin as vice presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, Ganjar Pranowo as the presidential candidate promoted by the PDI Perjuangan took Mahfud MD as the vice presidential candidate.

Contributor: Come on Sarah