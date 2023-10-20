«We cannot continue to live like this. The small crash of 2008 reminded us that capitalism without rules is its own worst enemy: sooner or later it falls prey to its own excesses and asks the State for help. But if we just pick up the pieces and carry on as before, we can expect even greater upheavals in the years to come.”

Thus wrote Tony Judt in “The World Is Broken”, considered by many to be his masterpiece. And he added: «For thirty years I heard students complaining to me, telling me that “it was easy for you”: your generation had ideals and ideas, you believed in something, you were capable of changing things. “We” (the kids of the Eighties, the kids of the Nineties, the kids of the 2000s) have nothing.”

«In many ways my students are right. Yes, it was easy for us, just as it was easy, at least in this sense, for the generations before us. The last time a young generation expressed similar frustration with the emptiness of their existence and the discouraging lack of purpose in their world was in the 1920s, and it is no coincidence that historians speak of a “lost generation” there. ».

We don’t know if the current generation is a lost generation: it is certainly an angry generation. She is angry with us for the broken world that we are leaving her as a legacy, for the injustices that afflict society, for the lack of work and prospects, for the devastation of human relationships, for the climate crisis that causes October by now you resemble June, for the sense of collective defeat that is perceived everywhere and for the emergence of risks that we would never have imagined could become part of our daily lives.

To which, we have to ask all those who can’t wait to draw up some new proscription list, adding the stigma for alleged Putinian sympathies to that for alleged sympathies for Hamas, obviously both non-existent: but it’s possible that you don’t realize the dark evil flowing in the veins of the West?

From the suburbs to the squares

It was the autumn of 2005, four years after the September 11 attacks, when the tragic death of two boys, electrocuted in a telephone booth in Clichy-sous-Bois, a municipality near Paris, while being chased by the French gendarmerie, triggered the revolt in the suburbs, which spread like wildfire to the point of inducing the then Minister of the Interior, Sarkozy, to define the young rebels as “racaille” (scum), throwing fuel on the fire and giving a good idea of ​​how far it had come minus the “republican spirit”, based on the integration of the children of the former colonies, which had animated France starting from De Gaulle.

The following summer we would come into contact with the discomfort and radicalization of the so-called “Londonistan”, then terrorism raised the bar, hitting Paris twice (Charlie Hebdo and the Bataclan) and then Brussels, Nice and Berlin, to mention the more striking cases. The perpetrators of the attacks were mostly young people educated in our schools, in our cities, watching the same programs as us, perhaps they were our classmates, our neighbors: almost none of them had come to Europe on board a boat or had breathed the desperation of their countries of origin.

Likewise, young people who shout “Free Palestine”, or even praise the Intifada, as happened for example at the University of Berkeley, cannot be classified as “excited” or “naive” because it would mean turning a blind eye. facing a powder keg ready to explode in the heart of our civilization.

If the pro-Palestine demonstrations follow one another, from Rome to London, passing through Milan, Paris, Harvard University and many other sanctuaries of Western thought, it means that the anger at an increasingly unjust and inhuman system has long since crossed the boundaries borders of Gaza or deep Africa.

The other globalization

And it should not be surprising that at the base of this rampant fury there is the other globalization, the one that has been opposing the senseless globalization of goods and finance for thirty years. It is the globalization of thought, ideas, cultural exchanges and knowledge: the same that led us to Erasmus and to travel everywhere, to the point of no longer feeling Italian, English or French but citizens of the world, at home everywhere , share in the pain and suffering of others.

This generation, also thanks to social networks and the potential offered by new technologies, has the possibility of communicating every day with people who live on the other side of the planet: for this reason it is not indifferent, to the point that it has felt the call of a Swedish teenager who put her face to face with the dilemma of whether we will have a tomorrow, while the powerful continue to meet in conferences with laughable results and multinationals mock us with “greenwashing”, betraying all the commitments made in recent years.

This generation no longer trusts politics and wants to change everything, also because they realize that decision makers don’t care about the future but only about the present, their votes and their careers.

Lost values

The latest madness, in chronological order, is the choice of the Frankfurt Book Fair to cancel the award ceremony for the Palestinian writer Adania Shibli as a sign of solidarity with Israel. Well, if there is a form of offense against the Israeli people and their right to exist, it is this. Because the West cannot behave like the regimes it rightly deprecates. If we want to defeat them, we cannot think and act like them.

Despots censor dissent, not democracies. Democracies enhance diversity, accept differences and, especially in a place that is a symbol of culture, encourage dialogue and discussion. If even the Buchmesse, instead of taking sides in favor of peace and against barbarism, instead chooses one of the two contenders, effectively accepting the equation according to which Palestine is indistinguishable from Hamas, it means that we have lost ourselves.

And then we just have to close with another quote from Judt, perhaps the most significant: «We have entered an era of insecurity: economic, physical and political. The fact that we are largely unaware of this is little comfort: few in 1914 could foresee the complete collapse of their world and the economic and political catastrophes that followed.

Insecurity breeds fear. And fear – fear of change, fear of decline, fear of strangers and of a world to which we are unaccustomed – corrodes the trust and mutual dependence on which civil societies are founded.” In fact, before the shooting in Sarajevo we were convinced that the Belle Époque would last forever. Too bad we were dancing on the edge of a volcano that would swallow us for thirty years, with a total death toll of over seventy million.