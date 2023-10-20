Suara.com – The hostile land dispute between Pontjo Sutowo and the Government regarding the Sultan Hotel, made the Minister of Investment/Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia very angry.

Bahlil has also officially revoked or frozen Pontjo Sutowo’s PT Indobuildco business license for managing the Sultan Hotel.

It is known that Pontjo Sutowo’s company’s building use rights (HGB) for the Sultan Hotel expired in March 2023-April 2023.

“Therefore, if it no longer meets the requirements it will automatically be disqualified. But if it is forced (to continue operating), we will withdraw it.” said Bahlil in his office, Jakarta, Friday (20/10/2023).

Currently, Bahlil said, the process of freezing PT Indobuildco’s business license has been underway since 2 weeks from yesterday. “It’s been frozen,” he stressed.

“Yes, it’s up to you if (Pontjo Sutowo) wants to protest. If he still fights again, we’ll make a decision. (Will it be revoked immediately?) How come you withdrew it so quickly? You’re suitable to be investment minister,” continued Bahlil.

Previously, on Wednesday (4/10/2023), the Gelora Bung Karno Complex Management Center (PPK GBK) raided the Sultan Hotel and asked his company PT Indobuildco to leave and vacate the 13 hectare land.

The management of GBK, which is the long arm of the state, argued that the status of the Building Use Rights (HGB) of the Sultan Hotel Area, Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) in the name of PT Indobuildco has officially ended. This area is now re-controlled by the government based on Management Rights (HPL) in the name of the State Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia.

GBK management also put up a large warning banner, the red banner was installed in the drop off area near the lobby of the Sultan Hotel. The banner installation was carried out by GBK security officers accompanied by a number of police officers.

The banner reads ‘This land is a state asset belonging to the Government of the Republic of Indonesia based on HPL No.1/Gelora in the name of the Republic of Indonesia State Secretariat cq PPKGBK and has been declared valid by the Supreme Court Judicial Review Decision No. 276/PK/Pdt/2011’.

“So this land is legally and convincingly that, having gone through various legal processes, it is state-owned land,” said PPKGBK General Director Hadi Sulistia.