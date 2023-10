“What do you think? That you will soon be allowed to enter my country with a piece of paper from the judge? You can’t imagine it!” The tone was set before the trial started more than two weeks ago. A farmer from Zwolle refuses to allow TenneT, which wants to carry out maintenance on the outdated high-voltage grid, onto his land. So the grid operator went to court, who indeed gave TenneT that ‘paper’. And the farmer? He gets a slap on the fingers and a restraining order.