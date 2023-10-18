loading…

The international community must hold Israel accountable for the bombing of Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Fadi Diab, a priest at an Anglican church and rector of Saint Andrews Episcopal Church in Ramallah, has called on the international community to hold Israel accountable for the Al Ahli hospital attack and end the war.

“As a church, we are responsible for this hospital and we strongly condemn the targeting of medical facilities and paramedics. “We consider this a violation of humanity and a crime against humanity,” he said at a press conference in Ramallah, reported by Al Jazeera.

“We hold the occupation responsible for this attack; they are responsible for protecting civilians. “They are responsible for what is happening in Gaza and for the attack on Baptist al-Ahli Hospital… We call on those responsible and their supporters to be held accountable,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Saleem Oweis, spokesperson for UNICEF’s Office for the Middle East and North Africa, condemned the attack on the hospital and called it “appalling and unacceptable”.

Referring to the humanitarian situation in Gaza, he said conditions were “very dire”.

“There is no safe place in Gaza for children and families at the moment,” Oweis told Al Jazeera, adding that UNICEF cannot carry out its duties normally at the moment due to security concerns and reduced supplies.

“We have given everything we can in the last 10 days; what is needed now is a cessation of hostilities, humanitarian corridors and guaranteed safe delivery of supplies.”

Meanwhile, China has joined a long list of countries condemning the bombing of hospitals in Gaza, and calling for an end to the war.

“China is shocked and strongly condemns the large loss of life resulting from attacks on hospitals in Gaza,” said China’s Foreign Ministry. “China calls for an immediate ceasefire and end to the war.”

