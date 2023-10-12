

Response from the province of Overijssel

According to the province of Overijssel, the energy goals of the municipalities are not at risk. “The joint target for wind can be achieved. And as for the targets for solar: the latest calculation shows that the joint target has been achieved,” says a spokesperson.

It remains unclear why municipalities were not informed in advance about the decision. Last night the deputy said that the council kept it secret to prevent applications for new solar parks from being submitted quickly.

In response to all criticism from the municipalities, the spokesperson says that the province ‘wants to formulate and develop policy together with partners in the coming period’.