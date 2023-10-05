THE VOICE OF PEKANBARU – Angelina Sondakh is in prison, feeling something extraordinary. He discovered a valuable lesson that one thing that was considered valuable was actually valued by money and power.

Angelina Sondakh tells the story of when she was wallowing in wealth and very strong with power.

He revealed that when he had money and power, many friends approached him.

However, when he was caught in a crime case, it was very difficult to find friends who would loyally accompany him.

Also Read: GUARANTEED TO REGRET! So far, it turns out that facial care has been done wrong, and it’s no wonder that acne always comes even though it’s been removed

Angelina Sondakh said that friends were the most difficult thing when she spent day after day in prison.

He himself experienced this when he was imprisoned for a corruption case.

Angel, as he is usually called, admitted that people really loved him when he was still a member of the DPR. In fact, after the morning prayer, many people came to him.

“I experienced it myself, mother, when I came back, oh Allah, I have a lot of money, I have a lot of friends too, I have power, my friends, wow, basically after the morning prayers everyone has come, mashaAllah,” said Angelina Sondakh, quoted by Suara.com from YouTube Keema Entertainment on Thursday (5/10/2023).

But the situation changed when he was behind bars. One of his friends disappeared like the earth had swallowed it.

Also read: Marshella Aprilia and Pratama Arhan’s most private things are finally revealed, Julid’s comment: Oh my God, it turns out the temperature is also hot, no wonder you’re upset

“After a year or two I was in prison, Oh God, I still had one or two episodes, the third year, the fourth year, it started to disappear,” said Angelina Sondakh.

In fact, the wife of the late Adjie Massaid said that some of his remaining friends were reluctant to know him again when contacted several years after he was in prison.

Angelina Sondakh admitted that she did not expect that the friends she had helped would actually abandon her when she was in a difficult situation.

“Sixth year, seventh year, if I call, maybe if I don’t pick up it’s because of the telephone number, what’s even sadder is that if I pick up and then ask who Angelina Sondakh is, ‘oh, just say she’s not there’, that’s the person we used to help, the person we used to “Puja. People who we have won we defend, when we are down we are also left behind,” he said.

Angela Sondakh was jailed after being found guilty of being involved in a corruption case in the construction of the SEA Games Athlete’s Village in Palembang.

Based on the decision of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Indonesia no. 107PK/Pid.Sus/2015, Angelina Sondakh was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with a fine of IDR 500 million and a subsidiary of 6 months in prison.

Angelina Sondakh was also sentenced to pay compensation amounting to Rp. 2.5 billion and US$ 1.2 million, subsidiary to 1 year in prison. He was declared free from Pondok Bambu Prison, East Jakarta on March 3 2022.