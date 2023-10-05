Suara.com – The name of Instagram celebrity Angela Lee has recently been in the spotlight after being dragged into the case of international drug kingpin, Fredy Pratama. Angela Lee was summoned by Bareskrim Polri to be questioned regarding the case.

Based on Angela Lee’s statement, her name was dragged out because her boyfriend was a witness in this case. Meanwhile, Angela Lee admitted that she did not know anything about the case.

“That was the first time my ex-girlfriend was summoned. She wasn’t involved, but she was a witness. I’m clean, there’s nothing wrong with that,” said Angela Lee when confirmed, Wednesday (4/10/2023).

Angela Lee’s name being dragged put her in the spotlight, including her lifestyle. In her personal Instagram account uploads, Angela Lee is also often seen wearing various interesting outfits and accessories, one of which is the bag she is wearing.

Also read: Zul Zivilia promises to help police uncover the case of drug lord Fredy Pratama

Angela Lee is known to have various unique bags that steal attention. In fact, his bag is known to be worth millions. So what is Angela Lee’s bag collection? Take a peek at some of the collections below.

1. Tas FION Pink

In one of her uploads, Angela Lee is seen wearing an all-black outfit. However, she was seen carrying a pink FION bag. It is known that his bag is the FION Jin Heartbeat Medium Tote. It is known that his bag is priced at IDR 3.2 million.

2. That Minion

Another unique bag owned by Angela Lee is in the shape of a Minion. In one of her photos, Angela Lee shows a mini backpack with a picture of a minion. This backpack is known to come from the FION brand. His bag is the FION Minion Denim With Leather Backpack. The price for this bag is around 318 Singapore dollars or the equivalent of IDR 3.6 million.

Also read: Zul Zivilia turns out to be courier for drug kingpin Fredy Pratama, received money several times while in detention

3. FION Blue Bag

Angela Lee is known to have a blue FION bag with unique ornaments. This bag is the FION Donald Duck Crossbody Bag. The price for this mini bag is the FION Donald Duck Crossbody Bag. The price for this bag is around IDR 2.9 million.

4. Black MLB Bag

Angela Lee is known to have a black MLB bag. In one of her uploads, Angela Lee is seen wearing the MLB Jacquard Hobo Monogram Bag Black. The price for his bag is around IDR 2.3 million.