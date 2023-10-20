Àngel Llàcer is known by everyone for his joy on television, but he has assured that he is not always cheerful nor happy all the time.

The artist has confessed that he is a pachón dog. “I don’t cause problems and I’m very clean,” he has made it clear, but making musicals like the one he has just prepared, “The Producers,” is not easy at all.

There are more than 20 actors and it is being difficult to direct everything, but he is delighted. “I’ve never done anything this big,” he confessed.

Ángel Làcer has bed bugs in his house

Àngel Llàcer has said that he lives in the countryside and that he has bedbugs, but that they are not the same as those that are worrying Spain after the plague that has been experienced in France.

“They are ones that you step on and they smell bad,” he assured, and he also said that they are not that ugly and that they do not itch.

What doesn’t Àngel Llàcer like in people?

The director of the musical has assured that he likes people who do not complain, and who are always happy, just like him.

Valeria Vegas, however, complained just moments before entering the set. Don’t miss the moment!