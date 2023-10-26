The 77th National Congress of the Italian Society of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care – Siaarti opened today in Rome: Icare 2023 (this is the title that the event has chosen for some years now) with the presence at the Congress Center The Cloud of 3,500 specialists in anesthesia and resuscitation.

“The expectations and success of this Icare confirm and relaunch the growth that Siaarti has recorded in recent years. Ours is a strong and expanding company, which today has almost 11,000 members and which sees, among them, a large presence of women (56%) and young people under 40 (57%) – said Siaarti president Antonino Giarratano in his inaugural speech – Siaarti is a scientific company in all the sectors in which it is structured – training, clinical research, scientific documents, guidelines and good clinical practices – but it has also demonstrated that it is not detached from the political context, building a healthy relationship with politics, with all the politics that represents the Institution: the Minister of Health, first and foremost, but also with the Commissions parliamentarians of the Senate and the Chamber, with the Higher Institute of Health, with Agenas, with the regional health systems. Siaarti can bring its technical contribution to the institutions, positively stimulating political choices in the exclusive interest of the patient citizen”.

A relationship with politics confirmed and relaunched by the presence of the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, who spoke live on video from Genoa. “At a time when we are busy redesigning public health, the liveliness and dynamism in the development of guidelines and good practices, the attention to the training of young people and the constructive and collaborative spirit of Siaarti are appreciable” declared the minister in his speech, also underlining Siaarti’s participation in the technical roundtable on emerging critical issues in the implementation of the regulations governing both hospital and community care (Ministerial Decree 70 and Ministerial Decree 77), “areas which we can no longer consider separate but which must be seen as a unicum of care”. “We must review the organizational models, which are now largely inadequate, to ensure that citizens are truly taken care of, who, not finding an answer to their health needs in the area, inevitably turn too often to hospital facilities, resulting in an increase in unsustainable work for healthcare workers, the true backbone of our public healthcare, the minister then concluded.

The inaugural event saw the presence, in addition to Minister Schillaci, of numerous other scientific, political and military authorities, such as Ugo Cappellacci, president of the XII Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber. “Attention must be paid to the technicians: for this reason your role is fundamental and a scientific company like Siaarti is entirely part of the institutions”, explained Cappellacci, underlining how “Siaarti responded immediately and promptly to our invitation to participate in the investigation knowledge on the situation of emergency medicine and emergency rooms in Italy, producing a document in which we totally recognize ourselves: rewriting the hospital/territory relationship is fundamental”.

Also present were Andrea Piccioli, general director of the Higher Institute of Health, who recalled Siaarti’s important participation in the technical table on the revision of Dm70 and Dm77, and Francesco Enrichens, Project manager of the Pon Gov Cronicità Agenas Project.

Ample space was also dedicated to the memory of Professor Paolo Pelosi, president-elect of Siaarti for the three-year period 2025-2027, who passed away last May. This was remembered by Marcus J. Schultz, a friend and co-founder with him of Provenet (PROtective VEntilation Network), the international clinical research network that aims to identify the best ventilation strategies for the good health of the lungs of critically ill patients, both in anesthesia and in intensive care. “Our discipline is transversal – concluded Giarratano – It operates both in the territory and in the hospital, with a multi-professional and multi-specialist vision”.