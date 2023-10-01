The original guitarist of the legendary British band “The Police”, Andy Summers, resonated in a night of nostalgia in the Plácido Domingo Room of the Santander Performing Arts Complex.

Summers, a member of the British band that marked millions of people since its founding in 1977 and especially in the 80s, captivated the nearly 1,700 attendees at the Zapopan building, accompanied by Brazilian musicians Rodrigo Santos, singer and bassist of the group “Barao Vermelho”, and João Barone, drummer of “Os Paralamas do Sucesso”.

Shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, the concert began with the entrance of the three musicians, and they immediately began with the music: the song “Driven to Tears”. Summers, 80-year-old thanked attendees in Spanish.

“We are very happy to be tonight in (a) good theater (…) thank you, Guadalajara,” spoke the British artist.

The next song was “Synchronicity” and again chanted “Guadalajara!” to encourage attendees.

Among the audience, there were people over 40 years old who in their youth could enjoy the hits of The Police, but also young people in their twenties. who continue listening to the hits of the British band.

In “Spirits in the Material,” Summers asked the audience any song they wanted; He followed “Walking on the Moon” to continue setting the concert.

With “De Do Do Do De Da Da Da”, a 1980 single, some attendees got up to dance briefly and chanted “Da Da Da” from the song along with the musicians.

Before interpreting “Invisible Sun”, Summers introduced João Barone and Rodrigo Santos to the audience and also congratulated a sound member of his musical team on his birthday.

“Tea in Sahara” was a delight for the attendees, who enjoyed the three instruments present in the Zapopan building while Summers changed the name of the song to “Tea in Guadalajara.” which generated more applause from the public.

Con “King of Pain”, The fans joined in with applause to the chorus of the song while, at the end, Rodrigo Santos took a photo with his cell phone of the audience, who also took selfies from their seats.

With “Roxanne,” several young fans stood up and jumped to the rhythm of the band’s success.

It was the turn of “Every Breath You Take”, song that won the Grammy Award in 1993 for Best Pop Performance by a musical duo or group and has more than 1,676 million views on Spotify, a hit that was the most recited of the night by those in attendance, and at the end of the performance , Summers thanked them for being nice people.

The concert closed with “Message in a bottle”, with which the attendees ended up ecstatic and taking selfies with the musical trio.

They took a final bow as attendees chanted “Otra!, Otra!” Thus ended a night of nostalgic music from the 80s in Zapopan.

Themes

The police

Andy Summers

Conciertos

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions