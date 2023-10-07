Unlike other occasions, there has been no preliminary version and we directly have Android Auto 10.6 in a stable version for everyone.

Google regularly releases updates for Android Auto, first in a preliminary version for insider users, and later the stable version arrives, something that has not been fulfilled now.

And it is surprising that Android Auto 10.6 is now available to everyone in a stable version, without having previously gone through a beta version.

And unlike other updates of Android Auto which have only included error resolution and little else, this update brings a very interesting novelty in the form of a button that you are sure to start using a lot.

This is a button included in the notification that appears in the drop-down menu when Android Auto is active and that will allow us to quickly disconnect from the vehicle’s infotainment system.

It is basically a direct and simple shortcut that allows us to quickly interrupt the connection, a feature that will be appreciated by those who share the car and use Android Auto with other travelers.

This is a phased update, so you may not have it available yet, but it should be available to all users in the next few hours.

The most sensible thing is to wait for the update to be available. Android Auto 10.6 available through the Play Store on your device, but you can always venture out with the APK version you find online.

If you install the APK file you must allow installation from third-party sources, although in this case we recommend that you wait a few hours for the Play Store version to be available for your device.