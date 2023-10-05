Android 14 focuses on customization and one of its most interesting features is its AI-generated wallpapers. In addition, improved performance and security.

Android has just launched its version 14 with a feature that promises to steal attention: a wallpaper generator based on artificial intelligence. Additionally, Android 14 promises a number of improved features.

This novelty in Android 14 debuts in the new Pixel 8 and reminds us that personalization and the integration of artificial intelligence in everyday life are pillars of the technological future. But where does it come from? According to information from The Verge, this wallpaper generator is powered by the text-image diffusion model developed by Google.

An example revealed by Google is selecting the “Dreamscape” category and describing something like “A house made of plants in indigo”, resulting in images of structures covered in vegetation with a slightly purple hue.

Although many will not have immediate access to this functionality, the language used by Google suggests that it will eventually be available to a broader audience on other devices. Android 14 is already underway, and it is expected to soon reach devices from brands such as Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, Sony, and Xiaomi, among others..

More improvements in Android 14

Apart from the spectacular nature of the AI-powered wallpapers, Android 14 comes loaded with innovations that are worth highlighting:

Improvement in performance and efficiency has been prioritized. According to Android, cached apps now consume up to 50% less CPU compared to the previous version. Personalization takes center stage with features such as font scaling up to 200%, allowing users to view larger and clearer text. Also, the possibility of establishing linguistic and regional preferences by application is introduced, optimizing the experience according to the user’s location and language. In the multimedia field, Android 14 supports Ultra HDR images, improving the display and quality of the photos. Also, the camera extensions have been optimized to enable superior quality photography in low light conditions. Regarding securitya notification has been added for users when an app shares their location with third parties, and partial access to photos and videos has been implemented, providing greater control over privacy.

These are just some of the improvements with which Android 14 seeks to consolidate itself as a leader in mobile operating systems.