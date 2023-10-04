Google has finally made the launch of Android 14 official, and we bring you the list with all the news that you will find in the new version of the operating system. It arrives several weeks late, but ready to hit the market at the same time as the new Pixel phones.

We bring you the news in the form of a list so you can see and understand them at a glance. We will also talk to you about what we know about the mobile phones that will be compatible with this version, as well as instructions on how you can update when the time comes.

Main new features of Android 14

Below we leave you with the list with the main new features that you will find in Android 14, the new version of Google’s mobile operating system. In each of the new features on the list we are going to include a short description so you know what it is about.

Share only certain photos: When an app asks for permission to access your photos, you can give it full access or select only certain photos that you want it to access.

Access permissions update: If an application you have installed changes terms in the privacy policies on which they have based themselves to ask you for some data access permissions, you can review these permissions and decide if you want them to continue maintaining this access.

New share menu: A new generic menu to standardize mobile sharing options.

back gesture: It looks like a navigation gesture of previewing the previous screen will be returned when moving back from the edge.

Notification flashes: Android will now support the use of camera flashes as standard or have lights on the screen that act as notification LEDs. These may be camera flashes, screen flash or both.

New permissions for alarms: Apps other than clocks or calendars will need permission to access data such as information from alarms you have set.

Satellite connectivity: Mobile phones no longer depend on repeaters or anything else, now operators will be able to offer you satellite WiFi because Android will support it.

Better efficiency: Google makes changes to some internal APIs to improve the efficiency of tasks, background activities, and large file downloads, all to improve battery life.

Screen time since last charge: This is a utility that returns to Android after it has disappeared, and that allows you to know how much screen time you have had since the last time you charged your phone.

Battery Cycles: On some mobile models, in the battery information you will be able to see a count of charge cycles.

No animations to enter the PIN: You can deactivate the animations that appear when you type a PIN, making it more difficult for someone next to you to see what password you are entering.

More health data: The Health Connect application will allow you to centralize health data on your mobile. Currently it is an app that you have to install, but Google plans to integrate it into Android, although it is not known if since the launch of Android 14.

Lock screen customization: The options to customize the lock screen are improved, with many more options to customize it to your liking.

Customizable wallpapers: New methods to customize wallpapers on Android. From emoji backgrounds to many others. At the moment it has been announced for the Pixel.

More accessibility: There will be support for even larger font sizes, ideal for people with vision problems. In Android 13 the maximum size was 130%, and in Android 14 it goes up to 200%.

Language improvements: Languages ​​are improved through the Grammatical Inflection API, especially improving support for languages ​​with genders, such as German or French. Language controls for developers are also improved.

Support for lossless audio: Android 14 supports audio in lossless quality by default when using headphones connected by cable.

Support for Ultra HDR: 10-bit HDR is supported, being able to retain more information from the photo sensors.

Choose type of audio device: When you connect one via Bluetooth, you can specify if it is a speaker, headphones, a car kit, or other types.

Blocking old apps: One of the main changes compared to Android 13 is that Android 14 will block all old Android apps that you want to update. Come on, the apps will need to have APIs from Android 5.1 onwards, or they will not be able to be installed for security reasons.

Goodbye to 32-bit applications: Android 14 will actually support only 64-bit applications.

AV1 codec: Android 14 will force manufacturers to adopt this open source codec to improve video streaming compression.

European measurements in the USA: If you are European and live in the United States, you will be able to use the common units here for measurements, calendars and other systems. Come on, temperature in Celsius and calendars that start on Monday.

How to update to Android 14

To update your mobile to Android 14, the first thing is to wait for it to be available on your device. Each manufacturer will launch Android 14 at a different time, as they will adapt it to their devices. Furthermore, not all mobile phones will receive it.

And when it arrives, it will arrive automatically. The operating system updates come to you in the Android settings, in section Upgrade system within the System section. Depending on the customization layer of each manufacturer, it could be that the option is on a site with a different name.

Android 14 compatible devices

Next, we are going to tell you which phones have been confirmed to have Android 14. This is a list that may varysince it depends on each manufacturer:

In Xataka Basics | What you can send with Nearby Share between Android phones or from mobile to Windows PC