Suara.com – Former Commander of the Indonesian National Army (TNI) Andika Perkasa stated that it would not be a threat if President Joko Widodo or Jokowi preferred a presidential candidate other than Ganjar Pranowo.

The Deputy Chair of TPN, Ganjar Pranowo, said that volunteers could defend according to their wishes. And that is a right for every individual.

“Yes, if volunteers defend who they are, that is truly their right,” he said, quoted via the Akbar Faizal Uncensored YouTube channel, Friday (13/10/2023).

So according to him, this is not a special threat to him.

However, he questioned whether this would violate party guidelines, of course the PDIP could decide.

“So if I don’t feel that it’s a threat, maybe PDIP has signs, has AD ART that requires, for example, all party cadres to comply with certain rules, maybe PDIP is the one who talks more about its cadres,” he said.

However, he considered that the decision to support came back to each individual’s choice.

According to him, if it is later deemed not to violate the rules, then the community will judge for itself.

“But for me it is a choice again, even if there are no articles that are violated in the laws and regulations, in the end, it is us who will be judged by people,” he continued.

Furthermore, he said that as someone who was in the Ganjar Pranowo camp, of course he did not feel afraid.

He believes that his side has its own advantages and strengths that its opponents do not have.

“But even for me, the people on Mas Ganjar’s team, we are not afraid,” he said.

“Because we have our own advantages, we have strengths that our opponents don’t have and that is what we will convey to the public,” he said.

Previously, there were rumors that Jokowi’s support bill was directed at Prabowo. This issue was widely heard, especially the attitude seen from Jokowi’s volunteers who tended to choose Prabowo over the presidential candidate promoted by PDI Perjuangan Ganjar Pranowo.

