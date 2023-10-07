Voice of Sumatra – Before being named NOAH, the band fronted by Ariel was called Peterpan. However, Peterpan disbanded after a conflict between personnel.

The disbandment of the Peterpan band was told by former Peterpan keyboardist Andika Naliputra. Andika admitted that he was kicked out of the band by Ariel.

Muhammad Kautsar Hikmat or Uki Kautsar, former Peterpan guitarist, opened his voice regarding the split of the Peterpan band.

Uki commented on Andika’s upload which featured footage of his interview with Ferdy Element.

In the interview, Andika admitted that he was expelled from Peterpan by Ariel. Uki denied his former bandmate’s statement.

“Please note, it wasn’t Andika and his senses that were released,” wrote Uki, opening his comment on Andika’s upload.

Uki admitted that initially those who intended to resign from Peterpan were himself and Ariel. Uki said that it was no longer suitable for him to work with Andika in terms of music.

“I think contributing to composing the music is not good, it has nothing to do with friendship, it’s purely work,” said Uki.

On Peterpan’s third album, Uki was the one who filled in the keyboard parts because Andika was often confused about filling in the keyboard parts.

According to Uki, this has actually been going on since Peterpan’s first album and its peak was in the third album.

“I told Ariel that I can’t do it anymore, Andika, so it’s better if I take it off, Ariel feels the same way, it turns out I can’t do it with my senses, so we’re going to take it off,” explained Uki.

Uki and Ariel then stated their intention to leave Peterpan for other personnel, namely Lukman and Reza. It turns out that Lukman and Reza want to join Uki and Ariel.

According to Uki, the four of them agreed to hand over Andika and Indra to continue Peterpan. However, he said, Reza and Indra instead asked Ariel CS to use the name Peterpan.

“So I’ve stopped claiming to be expelled. I, Ariel, Lukman, Reza were the ones who released themselves but we were burdened with the name Peterpan which Andika and Indra didn’t want to use,” said Uki.

According to Uki, Ariel’s role at that time was as a spokesperson for the four of them. However, Andika thought that Ariel was the one who took him out of Peterpan.

“So stop blaming Ariel, if you want to be upset, why are we separating, I’m just as upset, because that was my initial idea. This is purely a work problem,” said Uki.

Uki also asked Andika to move on and forget about past problems at Peterpan.

“We can still be friends even though we’re not in the same band, we’ve moved on. We’re closing an old chapter in our past lives. Hopefully Andika can be sincere and understand now,” said Uki.