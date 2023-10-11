Rumors about a PlayStation 5 Slim were confirmed this week in great detail. So, are the reports about a PlayStation 5 Pro also true? Many players believe so, since the information about both consoles comes from the same source.

Tom Henderson, journalist and insider, revealed in September 2022 the first details of the PlayStation 5 Slim, which were recently confirmed. Due to this, the informant reminded players of the existence of his report on the PlayStation 5 Pro. In addition, he revealed a possible date for the premiere of said console.

Find out: PlayStation 5 Slim: what is it? how much does it cost? When does it come out? Technical specifications and everything you need to know

Related video: PlayStation 5 Slim – New model reveal trailer

Filter assures that the PS5 Pro is already on the way

Through his social networks, Henderson once again shared his report on the PlayStation 5 Slim and took the opportunity to remember that the PlayStation 5 Pro is also on the way. According to his sources, the most powerful version of the system will probably arrive in November 2024.

In case you don’t remember, the PlayStation 5 Pro is codenamed Trinity and has been in development supposedly since 2022. In July of this year, the insider assured that it will be more powerful hardware to offer better frame rates per second and guarantee a resolution at 4K.

He also stated that the system will have the technology to offer up to 8K and accelerated ray tracing. Players trust Henderson’s statements more than ever, as he also accurately leaked details about the PlayStation Portal.

For now there are no more leaked details of the rumored PlayStation 5 Pro. If the insider information is correct, then we should know official hardware data sometime in the second half of next year.

The PlayStation 5 Pro would arrive in November 2024

In case you missed it: PS5 Slim: More than $500 pesos for the vertical support? They criticize Sony for this decision

Here you will find more news related to the PlayStation 5.

Related video: PlayStation 5 or nothing! Sony wants you to buy their console, not play on PC!

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News