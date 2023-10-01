The Minecraft movie has been in planning for years and, despite the passage of years, there is not much information about it. We recently learned that the production will star Jason Momoa and will be released until 2025. There is more good news for fans waiting for the adaptation, as it was revealed that its creation has already advanced and is on the right track.

The Minecraft movie script is now complete

As you probably know, the writers’ strike in Hollywood paused or delayed many productions. Those involved recently reached a tentative agreement, so everything is expected to return to normal in the coming days.

Despite the conflict and its consequences, we know that the Minecraft movie script is finally complete. This is great news for fans who have been waiting for the film for years, as it means that the project is still on and it is a matter of time before it is completed.

According to a report from Variety, production of the film may begin in the spring. This is as long as the actors who are part of the film have reached an agreement. Thus, the project continues to advance towards its launch, scheduled for April 4, 2025.

Unfortunately, there are no concrete details about the script for now, so the story of the film remains a mystery. As for its cast, we only know that we will see Jason Momoa. Finally, months ago it was confirmed that Jared Hess will be in charge of directing.

