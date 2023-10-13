It took fifteen shows to discover that Óscar doesn’t sing badly at all. The contestant already demonstrated his style when he participated in ¡Boom! with Los dispersos, although it was the first time that he has left everyone impressed in Pasapalabra. It has been widely noticed that the song for his new duel against Moisés in La Pista is his vibe.

The two contestants have traveled to the year 1972. With the first fragment, Moisés was unable to find the answer and, from the gestures he already saw in his rival, he knew that the five seconds were going to be for him. Indeed, the man from Madrid was pleased when it was his turn because he dared to sing the song almost in its entirety. Go flow!

Roberto Leal was enjoying it so much that he avoided interrupting him. Without a doubt, Oscar has surprised with the soul of Papa was a Rolling Stone, by The Temptations. Hit play and find out!

Furthermore, at the end of this program we were able to enjoy another exciting Rosco who faced Óscar and Moisés. The contestants have fought for a jackpot of 982,000 euros.

Óscar has been the most successful, achieving 23 correct answers. Will they have been enough to win? Find out in the video!