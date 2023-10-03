Hideki Kamiya surprised the industry by announcing that he would be leaving PlatinumGames after 15 years of work at the studio he helped found. Although both parties separated on good terms, what caught attention is that nothing was said about what will happen to the projects that Kamiya was in charge of, such as the promising Project GG… what happened to it? Kamiya just responded.

Project GG would be a very important project, as it would not only set the tone for the type of games that the studio would develop, but it would also mark the climax of the trilogy of hero IPs by Hideki Kamiya, who would serve as the main creative (position of director ).

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023

What will happen to Project GG now that Kamiya is no longer with PlatinumGames?

The studio’s followers worried precisely about that, since with Kamiya’s departure the project would have been left without a director or, in the best of cases, someone else would be in charge of the game, which could impact development through delays. The worst thing is that neither platinumGames nor Kamiya talked about this.

However, Kamiya’s followers took advantage of his Twitter account (X) to address him about it and asked him what will happen to Project GG now that he has left PlatinumGames.

The interesting thing is that the creative responded, but the response was not very encouraging, since he rightly asked the user to redirect his concerns to PlatinumGames, since, although the IP came from his mind, it is owned by the Japanese studio: “ask “PlatinumGames”.

Hideki Kamiya did not want to talk about Project GG

That said, so far it is not known what will happen with the project, so we will have to wait for PlatinumGames to talk about it. Although it is not ruled out, the cancellation of a project of this size is certainly unlikely.

Let us remember that this will not be the only project affected, since PlatinumGames had a series of smaller-scale projects in development that would be a kind of compilation as a tribute to retro arcades. The first installment was Sol Cresta, a project in which Kamiya served as co-director, and the second was already announced and will feature a waifu and an onion.

In case you missed it: Hideki Kamiya believes Japan should be proud of the term “JRPG.”

Could Project GG be canceled after Kamiya leaves PlatinumGames?

Do you think Project GG will come to fruition? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to PlatinumGames by visiting this page.

Related Video: Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – Review Trailer

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News