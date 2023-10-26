Tip, the asking price for this Duck is not low. And they will probably get it for it too.

The duck. Once created as an affordable mobility solution for rural French people, it is now an investment object that in some cases you are against. As in the case below. Because when you hear what they want for this Duck, you will be shocked. At least, that is what the undersigned did.

It comes from the era when you could pick up a Duck for the same price as a tank of petrol. So buying a new Duck with a full tank was just as expensive as refueling. So to speak, because in reality they were slightly more expensive of course. But that doesn’t sound as good, so let’s call it poetic freedom, okay?

Anyway, it was not without reason that the Duck was the number 1 means of transport among poor students. I also had one myself, a white 2CV6 with the luxurious rectangular headlights. You could also roll open the roof from the inside. Yes, even then I left it hanging…

I believe it cost me 450 guilders at the time and I sold it to the House Youngest two years later for the same money. Who, at the end of his student years, sold it to his youngest housewife for the same money. As it happens.

And even in 2023, there are nice guests who still drive their miles in a 2CV. Our own @michel, for example, who also sent us this tip, still has one. Or should I say ‘one’. What you want.

This Duck is no ordinary one. But an expensive one

Okay, on to the Duck we’re talking about today. That’s no ordinary house, garden and kitchen duck. But a Sahara and even the non-expert can see that it is a special car. Even if it’s just the hole in the tailgate.

The Sahara has two engines, two gearboxes, two petrol tanks and four-wheel drive. A total of 694 examples were built between 1958 and 1970 and there are probably between 50 and 100 left.

Fun fact, the Spanish Guardia Civil drove en masse in this 2CV. They had 80 in total. The Swiss postal service also drove them through the mountains, because you could really get anywhere with them.

And now you can buy one too. It is from 1961, has driven just over 25,000 kilometers and can therefore last for a while. Only you have to have very deep pockets, because they want to receive no less than 114,500 euros for it. Seriously true. 114,500 euros. And something tells us they’re going to get it.

But then you have something special. And also nice, you don’t pay road tax for it. If you need one last push to explain the purchase to your wife/husband/pet…

So buy!!

This article And now you can guess what they want for this 2CV… first appeared on Ruetir.