In an attempt to facilitate love decisions for those who may need additional help, Tinder is introducing a new feature called “Matchmaker”. This innovative feature allows users to receive recommendations from potential partners directly within the dating appintegrating a kind of “friend test” into the love-search process.

Tinder’s “Matchmaker” feature, now available in 15 countries, including Mexico, United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, France and Germanyis scheduled for a global rollout in the coming months, as reported by Tech Crunch.

How to use the “Matchmaker” function?

To use this feature, users must Start a “Matchmaker” session from your profile or within the app settings. Through a link, you can invite up to 15 friends or family to review and recommend potential matches. Loved ones invited tYou have 24 hours to suggest profilesbut They cannot interact or send messages on behalf of the user who invited them.

DON’T LEAVE WITHOUT READING: Goodbye Tinder! This is the new way to link on Google

After the “Matchmaker” session expires, The Tinder user can examine the recommendations made by their loved ones and mark the profiles they like as “recommended.” However, the final say on who to give an official like on the app remains with the user.

According to data provided by Tinder, More than 75% of young singles usually talk about their dating habits with friends several times a monthand this new function searches simplify and enrich that process.

Although in its most recent quarter, Match Group (Tinder’s parent company) reported a 5% decrease in the number of paying users on your app“Matchmaker” is expected to attract a audience interested in receiving recommendations from people they trustwhich could offer a new dimension to the online dating experience.

It should be noted that, according to a Pew Research study, Dating apps in general have not seen a surge in adoption in the United States, and some young Gen Zers are turning to friend-making apps and traditional social networks like Instagram to make romantic connections.

AH

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions