A curious story linked to San Siro has been circulating among fans and professionals for a few weeks: some words intoned by the public would favor Nerazzurri goals

Matteo Nava

28 October – MILAN

Legend has it that it all began last April, in the Champions League quarter-finals between Inter and Benfica. Or, rather, coincidences arise by definition when someone notices them: in this case some members of the Portuguese club’s staff, who in the 3-3 draw of the return match which cost them elimination from the competition, began to hate a specific chant from the Giuseppe Meazza. The impression was that some words intoned from the stadium – talking about Curva would be limiting – ended up anticipating a goal from Simone Inzaghi’s team by a few minutes. In short, a middle ground between the cause-effect relationship and the temporal one: does the choir precede the networks or propitiate them? Then, obviously, once one is aware of a coincidence, the eye searches for confirmations which are not lacking in this story.

The nightmare of Lisbon

—

In fact, the confirmation came precisely from another coincidence, namely the Champions League group draw which once again paired Inter with Benfica. Another match at San Siro – the second of the group – another case of a goal (by Marcus Thuram) favored by the chorus: “And for the people who / love only you, / for all those kilometers that I have done for you, / Internazionale must win “. He annoys the more superstitious members of the Eagles’ staff and a rumor is also starting to spread in the press room and among some fans.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

The confirmations

—

And then? Obviously such a pleasant suggestion should not be ruined by abusing it, continually repeating the same chorus in the hope that Inter ends up scoring every time: it would be impossible and consequently the magic would vanish. The Nerazzurri people know it and the Curva Nord knows it, so they let events take their course. Before the break for the national teams, subsequently, the correspondence between choir and goal was also repeated against Bologna with even an incredible one-two in a few dozen seconds: first Francesco Acerbi and then Lautaro Martinez. Finally, the last case is that of Tuesday against Salzburg on the occasion of the goal that broke the deadlock, that of Alexis Sanchez. And for the people who… and the Chilean makes his right-footed shot sing under the top corner for the temporary 1-0. Now it’s Roma’s turn, a delicate guest at the Meazza: if a bit of superstition is circulating in the Giallorossi, it’s better to pay attention to the assists from San Siro…

October 28 – 1.52pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED