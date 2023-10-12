After months of rumors and theories, it is finally official: Dragon Ball, the famous manga created by Akira Toriyama, will have a new anime. The announcement excited thousands of fans around the world, but also disappointed a sector of the community. Because?

During the New York Comic-Con 2023 that took place this October 12, producer Akio Iyoku took the stage to share the first details of Dragon Ball Daima, the new animated series in the franchise.

The revelation of this new animation project excited fans who were hoping to see more adventures of Goku, Vegeta, Gohan and the rest of the Z Warriors; However, many other fans of the Toei Animation anime expressed their discontent.

Fans reject Dragon Ball Daima and ask for the sequel to Dragon Ball Super

Although the Dragon Ball Super anime reached its epic conclusion in 2018 with episode 131, the story continued in 2 theatrical films and in the manga by Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro. Currently, there are 2 unpublished arcs that have not yet been adapted to an audiovisual format.

With news suggesting that an anime could be on the horizon, fans were hopeful that the new project would be the direct sequel to Dragon Ball Super. In this way, it is possible that Moro, Granola and other characters who played an important role in the last stories finally appeared.

For better or worse, fans will have to wait longer to see Vegeta and Frieza’s new transformations in an animated format. We say this because the new show presents an original story unrelated to the events of the manga.

As expected, the announcement generated all kinds of opinions. On social media, many fans expressed their disappointment and assured that no one is interested in Dragon Ball Daima. Although others were more optimistic and stated that they will give the new anime a chance, they confessed that they prefer a second season of Dragon Ball Super.

Disappointed fans ask for the return of Dragon Ball Super

“More than 5 years since the end of Super in the anime and so much hype for this… we will have to wait until 2025-2026 for Dragon Ball Super 2,” wrote one fan. “Honestly, I was very disappointed. Not about the series as such, but that they didn’t show anything else like Dragon Ball Super 2 or a new game. Still, I hope this new anime lives up to it, right?” said another. “We want DBS Super Season 2,” shouted a third.

What is Dragon Ball Daima?

Dragon Ball Daima is the new official anime of the franchise. According to the information shared by Akio Iyoku, the story will be full of emotion and mysteries.

Although details remain scarce, we already know that Akira Toriyama was heavily involved in the production of this project. The plot will follow Goku and his friends, who became children. Now, they will have to do everything possible to return to normal.

Dragon Ball Daima will arrive sometime in fall 2024.

But tell us, did this new anime catch your attention? Do you plan to see it? Let us read you in the comments.

