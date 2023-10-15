From the coach’s tears at his graduation ceremony to those of Tonali after the match notice: there is a connection

They say that Sandro Tonali, upon returning to Milan, after the delivery of the notice of guarantee and the consequent night of nightmares in Coverciano, burst into tears. Last Wednesday, in Parma, during the ceremony for the awarding of the honorary degree in Sports Sciences, Carlo Ancelotti also cried. Different tears, distant, but perhaps it is useful to bring them together.