There is no doubt that Roguelikes are present today, good proof of this is the large number of titles of this genre that Nintendo Switch has.

In the present analysis, we are going to talk about Wanderingan indie roguelike with a 2D pixel art style developed by Nuke Ninewhich has recently arrived at the big N hybrid from the hand of Blitworks.

Do you want to know what we thought of it? So don’t hesitate and continue reading.

A mysterious cave marks the beginning of the adventure

If there is something that can be highlighted about Vagante, it is that it lacks a story and goes directly to the action, so we are not going to waste time reading dialogues that place us in the plot.

Thus, as soon as the game begins, We have to choose the type of warrior our character will be and enter a cave.

This caveas it could not be otherwise, It will change in each of our gamesso we will not have two identical adventures in Vagante.

Thus, every time we enter it, we will find different layouts and levels, plagued by different enemies, such as thieves or bats, and traps.

Additionally, in our journey we can find new equipment for our character, such as melee weapons, long-range weapons or spells.

You are not alone, comrade

In this sense, it should be noted that one of the most interesting aspects of Vagante is that We will be able to carry out our adventure accompanied thanks to the multiplayer, both local and onlinewhich will allow us to play with up to three friends.

This, without a doubt, will make the games much more fun, since we will be able to squeeze out all the essence of the title and explore the different areas more calmly.

Being accompanied will allow us to defeat the various enemies more easily, as well as test the effect of the different objects with a little more peace of mind. And it is that In Vagante we will not know the effect of the different objects until we use them.

So, for example, we can find potions that heal us, increase some of our statistics… or poison us and cause us to lose life little by little. But the thing is not just about potions, but scrolls or other utensils can also offer us advantages or disadvantages. We encourage you to try all the objects you find, laughter is guaranteed.

You will die again and again

We have already commented on several characteristic aspects of the game, such as the possibility of playing in local cooperative mode or that the cave we enter is different in each game. Now, let’s refer to another characteristic point of the title: in Vagante you are going to die many, many times.

This is interesting to highlight, because not only the secondary effect of the objects will make us die, but also the traps that we will find as we advance or the fights against enemies.

If we die, of course, we will have to start over, so, In the long run, it can become a somewhat repetitive game..

In relation to combat, it should be noted that character control can be somewhat rough. With Y we perform the melee attacks, with A little more depth and some other additions would have been appreciated.

In this regard, it should also be noted that, on some occasions, we can defeat all the enemies if we stay in a high place and attack them from a distance, while they try to get to us.

Now, if the height is not enough, then they will reach us and we will have to run or face them using our entire repertoire of weapons and spells.

Graphics and sound

While it is true that the game does not stand out too much for its graphics or sound, in this sense a couple of details must be mentioned.

In relation to the graphic section, Vagante has striking pixel art, which has a very good finish, especially in the bosses.

On the other hand, the soundtrack is acceptable, with music that matches well with the environment and the various actions.

Although it is not directly related to the graphics and sound section, at this point a small but should be highlighted, and that is that the texts have not been translated into Spanish.

Although it is true that this is not something extremely negative, since, as mentioned at the beginning of the analysis, we are not dealing with a title with excessive dialogues, it would have been favorable to have translations.

Conclusions

In sum, We are facing a title that fulfills and that will make us have a good time. Aside from the fact that it is not translated and that, after a few hours of playing, it can become somewhat repetitive, Vagante is a good game to enjoy both alone and with friends, although it is true that it improves considerably when you play with someone.