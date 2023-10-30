Let’s go with some context to talk to you about Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story. And it was a few years ago when Riot Games announced that it would launch video games for home consoles that would enrich the universe of League of Legends, its colossal MOBA full of characters with incredible backgrounds. Since then, we have received titles from all types of genres dedicated to various champions, such as a musical game centered on Ziggsand Sylas-centric RPG and even a metroidvania centrado en Ekkoamong others.

However, the title we are talking about today may be the most ambitious of all them to date. After a first delay in its release date, we have finally had the pleasure of playing Song of Nunuthe new game Tequila Works (Spanish studio behind games like Gilt or the fantastic Rime). In our analysis, we tell you what did we think.

The Journey of Nunu and Willump

Nun He is one of the most classic characters of League of Legends, having first appeared practically when the game had been released, more than ten years ago. That’s why, he deserved an adventure to match. On this occasion, the story of his game takes us to Freljord, the icy homeland of both characters. There, Nunu and his faithful companion Willump embark on an adventure to find Laykathe mother of the first, crossing the region to find his whereabouts.

Without spoiling the plot, the game has the most tender story we have seen to date in an adventure set in Runeterra, placing special emphasis on the bond that its two protagonists have through the challenges they overcome and the things they discover. As it could not be otherwise, although they are not the focus, in the game they also make an appearance other Freljord charactersas Braum, Volibear o Lissandrawhich acts as a kind of antagonist For the history.

A gameplay based on camaraderie

Song of Nunu It is, in essence, a single player narrative adventure in which we alternate between its two protagonists. The game is based on camaraderie and the unique abilities of each of its two characters to make our way through your puzzleswhich far from being complicated, have made us have a good time with the adventure as they are quite diverse from each other.

While Nun (who we will spend more time controlling) is smaller and can throw snowballs or use his musical instrument for different things, Willump It is much larger and heavier, being able to make forceful attacks, slide through the snow, and move heavy objects. Although we cannot control which character we use at any given time, we will have to alternate between both to progress.

The world of Freljord on your console

The adventure of Song of Nunu It is told through cinematics that use the game engine and are quite well done. The entire game is located dubbed into both Spanish and Latin American Spanish, something that Riot Games has accustomed us to and that is a real plus, especially because the voice cast of League of Legends is respected perfectly, giving fans a greater sense of immersion. On the other hand, the game’s soundtrack is up to parbeing quite pretty and accompanying the experience.

If we had to fault the game, it is thatsometimes has some small performance issues on Nintendo Switch, with some jerks that, although they do not hinder the experience at all, are quite noticeable. That, added to the fact that does not innovate too much in its developmentmakes it an adventure that may be unoriginal at times, but that does not stop it from being a remarkable game.

Song of Nunu also has various collectibles, such as murals, the most adorable poros or songs that Nunu can discover throughout the adventure. This brings some more diversity to the adventurewhich is just long enough to do not fall into repetitiveness.

Conclusion

Song of Nunu It is the best game based on the universe of League of Legends that we have tested to date. The team of Tequila Works has done a great job recreating a Freljord full of puzzles with an endearing story starring Nunu and Willump. It’s not a perfect game, but it is one that fans of the franchise will love.

If I had to make a comparison with what I have played, games like Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon have come to mind, as well as certain reminiscences of Rimethe studio’s previous work, with touches of The Last Guardian, for the tender relationship that the protagonists of this adventure have. Without a doubt, despite its small performance and rhythm problems, we are facing a perfect game to get to know two of the most endearing characters of the rich universe of Runeterra better. For that reason, it’s worth it.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story comes to Nintendo Switch this coming November 1st through the eShop, don’t miss it!