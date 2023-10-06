At Cinemascomics we analyze the Fast & Furious 10 (Fast X) Steelbook, with 4K Ultra HD image quality, which includes the Blu-Ray edition

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the home edition on Steelbook 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray of Fast & Furious 10 (Fast), to enjoy this tenth installment of the action and car saga, which once again stars Vin Diesel (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3). Fast & Furious 10 (Fast It was focused on tuning and arrived in Spain under the name A Todo Gas.

After becoming one of the highest-grossing films in Spain this year, Fast & Furious 10 (Universal Studios, 2023) arrives in physical format from Arvi Licensing. The tenth installment shows that the saga is growing more and more and is now available in stores on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K UHD + Blu-Ray and in a limited edition Steelbook (which includes two discs, with the film in 4K UHD and in Blu-Ray), the latter available while stocks last.

Throughout the entire Fast & Furious franchise, family has always been as important as the cars its protagonists drive, as both Dominic Toretto and the memes that have emerged on social media have reminded us. But on this occasion, the family environment will be more relevant than ever, since Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) must face, together with his family, one of the most dangerous enemies the family has ever faced, because the villain Dante played by Jason Momoa has unfinished business with our protagonists, being capable of anything to fulfill his thirst for revenge.

The cast

Fast with a huge cast in front of the cameras in which Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel), Tyrese Gibson (Morbius), Chris “Ludacris” Bridges (Ride), Jordana Brewster (Lethal Weapon – TV Series) repeat. , Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones), Sung Kang (Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi), Charlize Theron (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Helen Mirren (Anna), John Cena (The Peacemaker), Jason Statham ( The Megalodon 2: The Pit), Scott Eastwood (Awaken the Fury) and the return of Joaquim de Almeida (Missing).

Regarding the signings of this installment, we must highlight Jason Momoa (Zack Snyder’s Justice League), Brie Larson (The Marvels), Alan Ritchson (Reacher), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Rita Moreno (West Side Story) and Pete Davidson (The King of the Neighborhood).

Fast & Furious 10 (Fast

The film is shown in its Steelbook edition packed with extras, which we have analyzed for Cinemascomics readers. The analysis of the Steelbook is completely free of spoilers, in case you have not had the opportunity to see it yet and want to know what extras this edition contains, whose extras can only be seen by configuring the menu in English, the additional content lacking Spanish subtitles, only in English. The special limited edition in metal box includes a 4K Ultra HD disc and a Blu-Ray disc, both with the same contents as the standard edition in amaray box. This exclusively designed edition can be found at all points of sale while stocks last.

Technical data:

Audio in English Dolby Atmos and in Spanish, French and Italian Dolby Digital Plus 7.1, Audio Description Service in French. Subtitles in English for the deaf, Spanish, Dutch, French, Italian, Portuguese, Danish, Finnish, Norwegian and Swedish. HD movie definition, widescreen 2.39:1 – 4K (2160p) with HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

The film has a duration of approximately 141 minutes and is rated as not recommended for children under 12 years of age.

Trailer:

Extras (only available in English through the disc menu in this language, without Spanish subtitles):

Gag Reel:

Reel of outtakes with all the sequences spoiled by improvised dialogue, props that fail, laughter, phrases that are choked, swearing, stumbles and strange sounds.

This is Family:

Actor Vin Diesel reviews the 22 years that have passed since the saga began and the concept of family that all the members of the team have fostered and forged, while we see behind-the-scenes scenes while they were filming the action sequences.

In this beginning of the end everything has to be bigger, more spectacular, where you can see the puzzle assembled in the saga since they broke the deck with Fast & Furious 5, being director Louis Leterrier’s favorite. Thus, they talk about what the filming of the flashbacks was like and the surprises and cameos they have prepared for the fans, such as the presentation of the big villain of this installment, who has unfinished business with Dominic Toretto and his people.

They continue talking about Dante, the villain played by Jason Momoa who had fun giving life to a villain out of his depth and who turns the tables on the saga. But they also talk about the new additions to the franchise, both on the good and bad sides, highlighting Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior and Rita Moreno.

Along with this, the entire cast also highlights the great work done by the filmmaker, who still cannot believe that he is directing a Fast & Furious movie with such a cast. All this without forgetting to review all the locations and the great destruction they leave in their wake, showing that most of the destruction was actually filmed in real settings or on the set, although they were later digitally retouched, but it shows the great work done by second unit director Andy Gill, especially in filming the destruction left by the giant ball through the streets of Rome. Without forgetting the fist fights, where we see how they prepared the choreographies and how they were shot.

Fast breaks: Scene breakdowns with Louis Leterrier:

The filmmaker explains to us how the sequence of the giant rolling bomb through the streets of Rome and the illegal race in the streets of Rio de Janeiro was planned and shot, telling secrets and details of the production.

Xtreme rides of Fast X:

Each car in the movie represents an icon or a character from the film, with their personality. But in this installment they wanted to take everything to the limit and the risk scenes are more spectacular than ever, exponentially increasing the number of cars and destruction seen on screen. At the same time, they review the most iconic vehicles that appear in the film, such as Toretto’s Charger or the striking sports cars used by Roman (Tyrese Gibson), to highlight a few.

Belles of the brawl:

They show us how the fight between Letty and Cipher was filmed, and the great work done by Charlize Theron and Michelle Rodríguez along with the fight that Cipher stars in against Dante’s men. But also the rest of the choreographies designed by coordinator Patrick Vo that were executed by the other protagonists, such as Brie Larson and Jordana Brewster.

Tuned into Rio:

Review of the illegal race in Rio de Janeiro and how it was filmed, signifying the return of street racing to the saga, once again showing the culture of car tuning. But it is also the time for the characters of Isabel (Daniela Melchior) and Dante (Jason Momoa) to stand out.

Jason Momoa: Conquering Rome:

One of the things that Vin Diesel is most proud of about this franchise is the large number of characters with which to explore unique paths, such as the one created by Jason Momoa, Dante, who fits perfectly into the mythology of the saga. Thus, they show what the filming of the motorcycle chase of Jason Momoa’s character through the streets of Rome was like.

They add that the actor did his own motorcycle driving scenes, because he loves riding two wheels, being directed by second unit director and stunt coordinator Spiro Razatos. Therefore, he shot most of the shots himself, enjoying every moment.

Little B Takes the Wheel:

Video dedicated to Dominic Toretto’s son, little Brian, and his relationship with his father. The young character is played by Leo Abelo Perry, who highlights little Brian’s love for his family, cars and being happy.

A friend in the end:

Video in which they show us how they planned and recorded the cliffhanger that ends the film, full of surprises and promises for the next installment.

Music videos:

“Toretto” music video, performed by J Balvin. “Angel PT.” music video. 1”, performed by Kodak Black and Nle Choppa, with the collaboration of Jimim of BTS, JVKE and Muni Long.

Audiocomentarios:

The film can be played with background commentary by director Louis Leterrier.

