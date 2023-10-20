n we at Cinemascomics analyzed the 4K Ultra HD Steelbook + Blu-Ray of Transformers: The Awakening of the Beasts (2023), a fast-paced action film that revitalizes the Transformers saga.

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the home edition on Steelbook 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)the action film set in the 90s that has conquered critics and audiences.

The film, sequel to Bumblebee (2018) and prequel to Transformers (2007), keeps the viewer expectant with the future of the saga after the prequels to Michael Bay’s saga have redirected the franchise and returned the excitement to fans of the Autobots; and which is now on sale in stores on DVD, on Blu-Ray and in a 4K UHD + BD pack, in addition to being available for digital rental, digital sale and also in a limited edition in a metal box (4K UHD + Blu-Ray ) with two different designs. The 2023 Paramount Pictures film is distributed in physical format by Divisa Home Video in our country.

Synopsis:

Young Noah (Anthony Ramos) will join Elena (Dominique Fishback) and together they will help the Autobots led by Optimus Prime in their search for a relic, guarded by the Maximals, that will allow them to return to their home, Cybertron.

The team

Directed by Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II: The Legend of Rocky), with a script written by Joby Harold (Flash), Darnell Metayer (BMF), Josh Peters (Vice City), Erich Hoeber (The Meg 2: The Pit) and Jon Hoeber (Gran Turismo), the film has in its main cast Anthony Ramos (In a Neighborhood of New York), Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah), Domenic Di Rosa (Fragments of a Woman), Lauren Vélez (The First Purge: Night of the Beasts), Frank Marrs (The Night Logan Woke Up), Jimmy Caspeur (The Voyeurs), Dean Scott Vazquez (No Way Are You Invited to My Bat Mitsva), Sarah Stiles (Billions), Aidan Devine (Outlander) and Michael Kelly (Man of Steel).

Cast of Voices

As for the voices of the robots in their original version, they have Peter Cullen (Gremlins), Liza Koshy (Work It: To the Rhythm of Dreams), John DiMaggio (Futurama), Cristo Fernández (Ted Lasso), Pete Davidson (Fast & Furious 10), Ron Perlman (The Alley of Lost Souls), Tongayi Chirisa (Palm Springs), David Sobolov (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), Michelle Yeoh (Everything at Once Everywhere), Michaela Jaé Rodríguez (tick, tick… Boom!) and Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones).

The film has a duration of approximately 127 minutes and is rated as not recommended for children under 12 years of age.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is shown in its version on Steelbook 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray with a multitude of extras, which we have analyzed for Cinemascomics readers. The review of the Steelbook 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray is completely spoiler-free, in case you haven’t had the chance to see it yet and want to know what extras it contains.

Technical data:

Disk region: All Regions (A, B, C)Two discs: 4K Ultra HDR Dolby Vision y Blu-Ray – 2,39:1 Letterbox – ColorAUDIO: Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital Surround; English in Dolby Atmos; French (France) in Dolby Atmos; Spanish (Latin) and French (Canada) in 5.1 Dolby Digital Surround; Audio description in English 5.1 Dolby Digital Surround.SUBTITLES: Spanish, English, Danish, Finnish, French, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish and Deaf Coding in English

Trailer:

Additional content Transformers: Rise of the Beasts:

Human affairs:

Known during filming as Transformers 7, we see how the actors managed to act as if they were surrounded by enormous machines. Director Steven Caple Jr. confesses to being a great fan of the franchise since he was a child, because of the 80s film.

For their part, the scriptwriters assure that it is purposely made for the robots to be exaggerated, seeking to make it epic and reminiscent of their childhood stories. While producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura indicates that although the Bumblebee solo film (2018) worked well and was set in the 80s, many fans repeated to the producer many times that they wanted more action and bigger explosions in a Transformers delivery. So, they decided to listen to them and put more action and explosions in this installment.

Regarding the cast, they were looking for a little-known actor to play Noah and Anthony Ramos thought he fit perfectly. The actor is from Brooklyn, as is Dominique Fishback, the leading actress, Elena. For the director’s chair they were looking for someone different and they looked at Steven Caple Jr., who has Creed II in his filmography and who was looking to make an emotional drama with an alien war as a backdrop.

Life in the 90s:

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts It takes place in 1994, something that the scriptwriters liked because of the soundtrack, the cars, the clothes and the style of the time. Thus, during the film the director decided to leave many references to the pop culture of the 90s, since he was a child then and remembers the posters of his peers and the music he listened to. In addition, they had to retouch many images to change buildings, since in the last 30 years there have been many architectural changes.

Heroes:

I review the good Transformers, the Autobots and the Maximals, seeing their action scenes and their digital recreation through different phases and layers, where the producers sought to “make a cool movie about Beast Wars.” So, we have Mirage who transforms into a Porsche Carrera RS 3.8 and is voiced by Pete Davidson.

Optimus Prime, voiced by Peter Cullen, being a flat-nosed Freightliner truck; Bumblebee, with slight modifications for the change of decade from the design seen in his 1987 solo film, Arcee, voiced by Liza Koshy, based on a Ducati motorcycle; Stratosphere is a World War II airplane voiced by John DiMaggio; and Wheeljack, with the voice of Cristo Fernández and being a Kombi, the legendary Volkswagen “hippie” van. On the other hand are the Maximals, led by Optimus Primal, the gorilla voiced by Ron Perlman; Cheetor, voiced by Tongayi Chirisa the cheetah; Rhinox, a rhinoceros voiced by David Sobolov; and Airazor, an eagle voiced by Michelle Yeoh.

Villains:

Unicron appears on the tape, the devourer of worlds, the Galactus of this universe, with the timbre of David Sobolov. Among his subordinates are the terrorcons, Battletrap (voiced by David Sobolov) and Nightbird (a Nissan voiced by Michaela Jaé Rodríguez), led by Scourge, voiced by Peter Dinklage. There are also the predacons, savage beasts that are natural enemies of the Maximals.

The Chase:

They show us how they recorded the scene in which Noah and Mirage meet in a garage (filmed in Montreal), with the human being locked inside the Porsche Carrera and the chase that occurs through the streets of New York, although filmed in the streets of Montreal. Later, they also filmed in New York and on the Williamsburg Bridge at night.

The Battle of Ellis Island:

The filmmaker explains what it was like to film a sequence without real actors for the first time in his career. The museum was recreated in a Montreal bank, while the laboratory was made on a set because it exploded. The exterior of the museum was built on an island in Montreal, where the action scenes between robots were filmed, choreographed and supervised by stunt coordinator Patrick Kerton, who highlights the commitment of both protagonists in participating in their action scenes.

Into the jungle:

The producers of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Michael Bay talk about the different places in the world where they have filmed scenes from the Transformers movies throughout the seven installments. Thus, this time they ended up in Peru because no one had recorded a blockbuster there before. And it was very complicated, because there were few operators and it was very difficult to reach certain locations. Thus, they show us how complicated the filming was, with locations that had to be reached by building bridges, doctors carrying antidotes for possible stings. We see what the filming was like on the outskirts of Cuzco, in the jungle, in Machu Picchu, in Tarapoto, in the Amazon and in the streets of Cuzco.

The Switchback attack:

They show us how the chase was filmed through the streets of the city of Cusco first and then along the zig zag road in the middle of a hill. The first time all the vehicles appeared together. Once the location was found, they designed the choreography and sent it to him with animated storyboards to prepare for the recording. At 4,500 meters above sea level, it was not only difficult to breathe, but also difficult for stunt drivers to perform complicated and dangerous stunts on such narrow and steep roads.

The final conflict:

We see how the final confrontation of the film was shot. Also how they were allowed to film among the ruins of Machu Picchu. Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura confesses that they could have recreated Machu Picchu as they did with Stonehenge in previous installments, but the scale of both historical constructions are very different. But filming there was very complex, since you can only go there by train, there is no electricity and no generators are allowed because of the oil, noise and pollution. They also comment on other restrictions that they had to abide by to film in this world heritage site.

Deleted and extended scenes:

Made up of four deleted sequences, four extended scenes and one alternative.

