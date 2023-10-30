The great songs narrate the adventures of powerful gods, legendary heroes, fierce warriors… However, it only takes a willing and innocent heart to compose a ballad that resonates eternally. Song of Nunu wants to be that song.

As we are going to see in this analysis of Song of Nunu, The new spin off set in the League of Legends universe arrives on November 1 on Nintendo Switch and PC (playable on Steam Deck and ROG Ally) and soon on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, with the intention to make us see that there is nothing more powerful than friendship.

Although Runeterra has cosmic dragons, sorceresses with ancient magic, demonic entities and all kinds of fighters, Song of Nunu tells us the journey of one of its most disparate characters: Nunu and Willumpthe duo formed by a loving child and his faithful yeti companion.

Tras Ruined King, Hextech MayhemThe Mageseeker y Convergencethe indie initiative Riot Forge has teamed up with Tequila Works to turn a somewhat more secondary concept into a path worth taking. Has the Spanish study managed to hit the right note? Let’s see it:

Unraveling the secrets of Freljord ice cream

Song of Nunu is set within Runeterrathe world of League of Legends and related products (such as the Arcane animated series), where we will visit the home of Nunu and Willump, Freljord, an inhospitable and icy land in which only the strongest are able to get ahead.

Following his mother’s last wish, Nunu will have to search for the Legendary Heart of Blue to know himself, while trying to find the reason why his furry companion’s species disappeared forever.

Far from being content with giving fans nods to their favorite characters, Song of Nunu’s narrative strives to develop its protagonists and in making sure that, by the time the final credits roll, you are moved by the experience.

Therefore, Tequila Works being at the forefront of this game is not the result of chance. The Madrid studio knows how to shape emotional stories where concepts as pure as friendship, camaraderie or hope are reflected. Works such as RiME or GYLT have previously demonstrated this.

The story of Song of Nunu does not aim to develop a plot of big twists, but instead seeks to hit the nail on the head with a classic formula that could perfectly pass for a Pixar film adapted into an adventure video game.

The childish nature of this song has convinced us thanks to how charming Nunu and Willump are and a villain like Lissandra who has a few nuances to highlight.

There are truly inspiring moments within this story (especially for those who love it) and the ending leaves us wanting more (stay to see the post-credits scene). Of course, don’t expect a story with adult overtones.

By using the most cinematic media and techniques, Tequila Works composes a plot that ends up engaging, despite the fact that there is nothing truly revolutionary or surprising in it. The League of Legends universe once again demonstrates its immense potential.

Gameplay and gameplay of Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story

The narrative adventure that we live in Song of Nunu is based on playable schemes that we have been seeing since the times when 3D adventures began to take shape. This game reminds us of those great platform adventures de PlayStation o PlayStation 2.

However, being focused on the story and a much more transcendent script, the route is more linear than works like Spyro or Rayman 2. To avoid boring us, Tequila Works hits the key by designing rich, but not overwhelming, levels in a notable way.

As we progress through the story we will overcome platform sections and different environmental puzzles that are based on the collaboration between Nunu and Willump. Depending on the moment we can control the child separately or both.

Willump is bigger and will be able to climb sections of ice in true Kratos style in the God of War series. For his part, Nunu uses his snowballs to clear areas, destroy explosive plants and other obstacles.

The little Notai’s abilities also resonate with the use of the magic flute which he inherited from his mother. The instrument is used to play a series of notes that allow us to find the solution to different environmental puzzles, one of the hallmarks of Tequila Works.

There is also a place for combat and even stealthalthough these mechanics are more limited and are limited (especially in the last case) to a very specific section of the game.

Finally, the sliding sections stand out where the game is transformed into a kind of “endless run” or obstacle course on the ice and the snowball fights that connect with that pure innocence of our couple of protagonists.

As you can see, the game mechanics are not too many and within these there is no excessive depth either. The perfect example is combat, which is limited to offering light, strong blows and an execution (very spectacular by the way) that heals our lives. The enemies are not very varied.

As for the puzzles, these are “simple”, although they are well designed and take advantage of that concept of the duo between yeti and child that also stands out in the platform sections, despite the fact that the movement is not the best we have seen.

And it is that Song of Nunu’s control feels a bit rough throughout the adventure, especially in those sections at full speed on the ice, which are not very fluid and highlight one of the weakest points of the game. Of course, the way they move and the skills of both characters are copied from League of Legends… Jungle word!

Even so, this simplicity of playability has not bothered us too much due to the length (which we will talk about a little later) since nothing feels repetitive, even though it could have offered much more depth.

Artistic design, graphics and the technical result of Song of Nunu

In the technical section, Song of Nunu offers one of lime and another of sandsince it presents a high level of success in certain aspects, although it does not perform as expected in others…

The artistic design of the game is one of the points that we liked the most. Freljord is wonderful and the different levels that we go through in the game have a great variety. We don’t want to give too much away, but yes… ARAM players will be pleased.

Using a very vivid color palette, this title wins you over visually, both environmentally and with the representation of the different champions. Nunu and Willump, with their great inspirations taken from Studio Ghibli in Hayao Miyazaki and from the story Where the monsters live by Maurice Bernard Sendak are not the only ones that stand out.

However, graphically it could have aspired to more. Although on a general level this artistic design manages to hide shortcomings, in the use of close-ups we see how Song of Nunu falls behind. Too many sawtooths, for example, in the Nintendo Switch version (which is where we played for this review). We have also detected several cases of popping on the stages.

Technically we have experienced some optimization issues such as occasional fps drops (again, on the Nintendo Switch version) and some conversations with slight audio stutters. While it’s nothing that breaks the gaming experience, we hope that a future patch will eliminate these bugs.

The soundtrack is more than competent with very successful melodies and pieces that go very well with Nunu’s flute. Furthermore, the dubbing in Spanish It corresponds to the voices that we have heard so much in League of Legends. Yolanda Pérez Segoviano nails Nunu again.

How many hours does Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story last?

The plot of Song of Nunu can take you an average of 6-8 hoursalthough the game includes three types of collectibles that can extend that duration a little longer or encourage replayability in a future new game.

Whether discovering murals, finding lost pores or finding hidden stanzas, this title offers a little more, although there are not many incentives to repeat its story. Of course, you can access its different chapters independently once you complete it.

¿Es difícil Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story?

No. Song of Nunu is not a complicated game, although you may end up stumbling upon one of its platform sections. The puzzles are simple and it won’t take you long to solve them. But be careful, because snowball fights are demanding… no joke. Willump gets serious here.

Still, the game has a good range of accessibility options that make things a lot easier. We highlight a story mode that prevents characters from taking damage or different assistance when throwing snowballs or climbing.

Price and platforms

Song of Nunu will be available from November 1 on Nintendo Switch and PC in digital format and later on PlayStation and Xbox consoles (date yet to be confirmed on these platforms).

Your edition standard has a price of 29.99 eurosbut you can also get a collector’s edition at 99,99 euros Includes game code, art book, Willump and Poro plush, expandable diorama, enamel pins, a black and white illustration, and four postcards.

And we became children again

We are going to confess something to you: It took us more than half the game to realize that we were tackling Song of Nunu wrong. Seen through an adult prism, this title seemed simple, humble and not very revolutionary.

But as we continued listening to Nunu and Willump’s song we realized: we were living an adventure that a child would enjoy in the same way we did decades ago with many 3D adventures from our childhood.

Song of Nunu is a game about a child and for a child. You can see it as something that could have been more and it is our duty to make it clear that there are many things that could be improved, but you can also appreciate the result as an ideal product for unconditional fans and new players.

Song of Nunu represents innocence and purity, a work as imperfect as it is pleasant and nostalgic designed for a child; whether for one who enjoys video games for the first time, or for the one that many of us continue to carry within us.