Gargoyles (Gargoyles, mythological heroes in Spain) is one of the least known Disney animated series, but for its fans it is a cult series par excellence. And he had several video games, the most remembered was for Sega Mega Drive and released in 1995, and now returning for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch (backwards compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X|S).

Issued between 1994 and 1997 and credited to Greg Weisman (The Spectacular Spider-Man) y Michael ReavesGargoyles wowed younger (and not so young) viewers with its dark, gothic tone and deep narrative for a Disney Afternoon series.

Before entering the Gargoyles Remastered analysis, you have to do a little review. What are the Gargoyles? They may not sound familiar to you, but for Disney fans, Gargoyles is the definition of a cult series, with a dedicated fandom that loves the dark and sophisticated style.

The story of Gargoyles begins in the year 994, and they are creatures that live in a castle in Scotland, with a threatening appearance, but who are actually persecuted by humans. And when they receive sunlight, they turn into stones.

Goliath and several members of his clan were condemned to be turned into stones for all eternity… but a thousand years later (in 1994) they are resurrected when a millionaire moves the castle in which they were imprisoned to a Manhattan skyscraper, “above clouds”.

From there, the Gargoyles become a New night vigilantes York, with the only help of a police officer, Elisa Maza.

A very “Ninja Turtles” premise, but with a darker style and more complex stories with many Shakespearian references that lasted three seasons that can currently be seen on Disney+.

And as incredible as it may seem, just four days ago The Hollywood Reporter announced a live-action Gargoyles series for Disney+, with producer James Wan. But hey, let’s go with it! analysis of Gargoyles Remastered on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Gargoyles Remastered gameplay: a 16-bit classic

With such a popular series, it was natural for Disney Interactive (then Buena Vista Interactive) to make a video game adaptation for the consoles of the time. At that time, Disney games were tremendously popular in the 8 and 16 bit consolesespecially on Sega, where for many they surpassed those of Super Nintendo.

GargoylesIn fact, it was exclusive to Sega Genesis, never came out for SNES. And yes, we say Sega Genesis because it’s correct, given that this game never came out in Europe.

For that reason, few players here will have memories of this game, which was highly acclaimed when it came out in November 1995 in North America… hence this Gargoyles Remastered is difficult to recommend if we exclude the nostalgia factor.

In recent years, Disney has reissued some of its most beloved 16-bit games, such as Aladdin and The Lion King, under the Disney Classics label.

With Gargoyles, Disney has chosen another strategy: it is both a port of the original and a remastering that completely changes the graphics and sound. For this, it has relied on the Californian study Empty Clip Studios (authors of Streets of Kamurocho for Sega), who has done a correct job, although very fair.

Playably, it is identical to the original. So much so that by simply pressing the R button, Instantly switch from original graphics to modern graphics.

It’s cool to do that, without any kind of delay… but this implies that Nothing about the gameplay has been touched., neither its crude controls nor its unpredictable hit boxes. And beyond the five levels of the game (quite linear although difficult) there is nothing else new in this package.

How difficult is Gargoyles Remastered?

Like all Disney games of the time, Gargoyles is very difficult. And much of the blame lies with the game itself, which is the product of its time and has not been updated to preserve the experience intact.

In combat, for example, there is no feedback clear visual or sound that our attacks are having effect (or on the contrary that we are receiving damage). There is a desperate final boss, the one in the elevator, where you must attack some spikes that come out of the elevator hanging from the wall and it is impossible to know if we are doing damage or not (and if we fall, you must start the fight again).

But the worst are the platforming and climbing parts, when you have to chain jumps and swings on tiny bars, changing direction in the air in the most unnatural way possible. Or the part where you have to hang from some moving cubes in the forge and it’s almost impossible to guess the correct fall angle for Goliath to grab the ledge…

Fortunately we have an advantage that ends up making all difficulty problems trivial: rewinding. Press L at any time and you can go back a few seconds.

Of all the games with a rewind function that we have tried (including the Nintendo Switch Online classics), Gargoyles Remastered is one of the crudest we have seen: there is no type of sound or image distortion to warn you that you are rewinding, you cannot go back or forward to leave you at the point you want or cancel the rewind. But hey, it does its job…

It is a function that, in addition, cannot be disablednot even when choosing to play in “Original” mode, the only difference of which is that you cannot change the graphic style.

The news of Gargoyles Remastered

Talking about the news of Gargoyles Remastered is the same as talking about the graphics and sound, since the only new feature of the game is this updated audiovisual section. Which is no small thing: the pixels of the original are now transformed into Very nice and detailed 2D illustrations, very smooth animationsand complete arrangements of all musical tracks.

Since you can switch between the old and modern graphics all the time by pressing R, it’s an added value to be switching between the two to compare the differences, and see how radically different they are. In fact, some levels… We find them more beautiful and atmospheric with their original graphics, although it is a matter of taste.

The graphics update work is very, very good, and I wish more classic Disney games, such as the already re-released The Lion King, Aladdin or The Jungle Book, had something like this.

However, it is the only new thing. Extra modes such as art galleries, character compilations, music player are greatly missed…the kind of thing we expect from any “revival” of a classic, especially one as beloved as Gargoyles, based on a television series with a lot of substance.

On PlayStation 4 and Xbox One there are achievements, but In the Nintendo Switch version, which we have played, there is no: Many games add their achievements within the game itself so that Nintendo users, where there is no such thing, do not miss that feature… but this is not the case with Gargoyles Remastered.

Another detail that makes us regret the very little attention to detail that has been put into this release.

Gargoyles Remastered price and platforms

Gargoyles Remastered is on sale on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (Steam and GOG) from October 19, at a price of 14,99 euros.

There is only a version for PS4 y Xbox Onealthough it is naturally compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S. In a game with these characteristics, there would be no difference.

And physical version? You will have it, but only in charge of Limited Run Games. That is, you can only get it if you reserve it on their website (with quite high shipping costs from the United States) and only available to reserve on their website before Sunday, October 22.

The good thing is that Limited Run Games is going big with the special editions. You have the standard edition for $34.99 on Switch, PS4 and Xbox One (with manual) and then two special editions, for $69.99, now $174.99.

175 dollars! This edition, for true Gargoyles fans, comes with the game in a special VHS-style box, an action figure with lines by Keith David (the voice of Goliath), steelbook, poster and pin. If you want it, on their website, before Sunday October 22!

Hobby Consoles’ opinion of Gargoyles Remastered

Gargoyles Remastered leaves us one bittersweet feeling. The game itself is a product of its era: a very short and simple platformer, with difficulty spikes frustrating ways to stretch the value of a product that, with the help of rewinding, you can skip in one go one hour.

How much do you enjoy this game? It will depend on the nostalgia you have for that time and/or for the Gargoyles. from Disney (assuming that, at least if you grew up in Spain, you were never able to play the original, which only came out in North America).

That said, as a remastering work, we liked and disappointed at the same time. The new graphics and sound are beautifuland they go beyond what has been done with other Disney classics such as The Lion King, Aladdin or The Jungle Book, by modernizing the graphics (leaving the gameplay and physics untouched, of course).

But the total absence of extra content, an art gallery, character sheets, music player, and achievements in the Switch version, we get the impression that Very little love has been devoted to the entire package. We also didn’t expect a playable “museum” like those in Digital Eclipse, but what there is seemed very insufficient to us.