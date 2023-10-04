A few years ago, The Pokémon Company surprised the world by releasing individual chapters of a most peculiar Pokémon adventure in the Nintendo 3DS eShop: one in which a peculiar Pikachu acted as a detective alongside a young human. This initiative was so well received that Nintendo compiled it into a physical game that was later released worldwide along with a giant amiibo: this is how I was born the Detective Pikachu that we all know.

After the release of the game, a movie of the same name hit theaters, being the first major live action project of the franchise (and the only one, to date). The moderate success of the film led to a presentation a few years ago, The Pokémon Company promised that Detective Pikachu would return for a new game. Years later without knowing anything about it, the promise has finally been fulfilled. Detective Pikachu: Return at Last is ready to arrive on Nintendo Switch, and we have already played it. Therefore, we come to tell you everything you need to know about this enigmatic game in our analysis about.

A first class detective!

Detective Pikachu: The Return tells us the continuation of the detective’s story Tim Goodman and his partner Pokémon two years after the events of the original game. Now with the status of top detectives, they will find themselves involved in new cases as they continue to investigate. the mysterious whereabouts of our protagonist’s father.

Without going into any kind of spoiling (since it is a game that is very based on its narrative), Detective Pikachu: Return continues its narrative from the original Nintendo 3DS game, although it is not necessary to have played it, since at the beginning of the title there is a brief summary of everything that happened in it. In case you were wondering, The movie Pokémon: Detective Pikachu has no connection with the story of this installmentbeing completely unconnected to the plot of these two games.

How to play Detective Pikachu: The Return?

Although Detective Pikachu: The Return We will spend much of the time enjoying the most entertaining dialogues that are interspersed with cutscenes dubbed into English or Japanesethe truth is that the gameplay of the title is somewhat more dynamic.

In the game there is no fighting that they are worth During the adventure we will control Tim Goodman while doing his research Ryme City, interacting with different characters, objects and Pokémon to get clues that help you deduce the mysteries of each of the cases. From time to time, we will also monitor the Detective Pikachuwhich will use the help of different Pokémon in each case to solve each mystery: from a Growlithe capable of following trails using smell up to a Luxray able to see through walls, there is a little bit of everything.

Throughout the adventure, we have also encountered parts similar to minigames to break up the dynamics of investigation and dialogue with characters a bit. For example, as soon as you start the first chapter We have faced some QTE (quick time event)but everything is quite simple in general.

One of lime, and another of sand

If there is something that has been attributed to Detective Pikachu: The Return from the beginning, it is its graphic section. Due to its continuity with the delivery of Nintendo 3DS regarding how it looks, the game doesn’t stand out too much. However, when you have been playing for a few hours, it is something you get used to and it is not at all as aggravating as it might seem at first. In general, although the game is not very attractive, its animations are well crafted and the experience as a whole is sufficiently immersive.

Another thing that has caught our attention about the game is that, despite being divided by chapters, by just going through the prologue we can access the rest of the chapters of the story and complete it in the order we prefer. All this despite being a fairly linear adventure.

Of course, this is something unusual in mystery games, and far from being something necessarily bad, it is a rather curious thing that we found worth mentioning. To complete the adventure of Detective Pikachu: The Return we will need about 15 hoursabout.

Conclusion: A detective adventure full of Pokémon

Detective Pikachu: The Return It’s just what we expected: a satisfying conclusion to the story started with the original Nintendo 3DS game. Despite its simplicity and to have a graphic section that is not too attractivewe found its plot entertaining and the great variety of Pokémon present in the game will make many fans happy.

First of all, we would say that this game is much more focused on Pokémon fans than those of mystery games (if you are one of these, you have excellent games like Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE or the upcoming Another Code: Recollection on the console), since its difficulty is very low and Its appeal lies in the funny dialogues and appearances of the numerous pocket monsters that live in Ryme City. In this way, we are faced with a remarkable gamewhich many probably overlook, but which is quite fun: a promise kept in every rule.

Detective Pikachu: The Return is available for Nintendo Switch in both physical and digital formats through the Nintendo Switch eShop, it’s time to investigate!