It seems incredible how time flies, but 7 years have already passed since the first Detective Pikachu for 3DS gave us a new perspective on the Pokémon world. Now, after a movie and everything, it comes Detective Pikachu: The Return to Nintendo Switch so we can once again enjoy sharp deductions… and the passion for coffee.

Tim Goodman and his friend the talkative Pikachu (or, at least, the Pikachu he understands) are back at it two years after solving their big case. Now, Some Pokémon seem to be possessed by some device that controls them.while the mystery of the disappearance of Tim’s father is still present… Not even Mewtwo knows what enigmas await next.

Analysis of Detective Pikachu: The Return for Nintendo Switch:

Gameplay and gameplay of Detective Pikachu: The Return

As in the original, this adventure is played in a very simple and direct way. Usually, We control Tim in the third person and Pikachu follows us. Our objective is talk with the humans and Pokémon that we find (Pikachu translates what the latter say) to go discovering clues about the case that we are investigating.

Although there are characters that have no significance and only give rise to a small “filler” dialogue, others will allow us choose between different questions to ask themuntil we find some interesting confession or clue.

When that happens, the clue is written down in our notebook and, once we have several clues that lead in the same direction, Pikachu will suggest that let’s start deducing.

The process is very simple: by rereading the clues obtained, we will have to choose between several options to guess which is the correct deduction at that moment: if it was a Pokémon or another, if someone was asleep or hiding… Things like that.

As we accumulate different deductions, we will get closer to the conclusion of that case and we will have to summarize, once again, all the key elements of the investigation and point out the culprit. You just have to be a little attentive to see where the shots will go next and, in any case, The dialogues between Tim and Pikachu guide us.

At times, we can chat with Pikachu to get his opinion on something, without major significance (many times he will emphasize how purist he is about coffee). We can also talk to some secondary characters so that Please ask us for a smaller submissionlike finding a missing Pokémon.

The latter only provides a mention in a newspaper that we can read once each case is over.

To give a little more variety, there are specific moments with a somewhat different development, such as look for clues with a magnifying glass, simple quick time events or sections in which Pikachu collaborates with another Pokémon to advance the investigation, for example, by following a trail.

Lastly, we have some interludes in which we talk to Tim’s family and friends and in which the subplot of his father’s mystery advances… And about a mysterious gem of unknown power.

How many hours does Detective Pikachu: The Return last?

The adventure is divided into 5 fundamental cases that will not take up too much of your time. Total, Completing the entire adventure will take you about 10 hourswhich can be slightly lengthened if we dialogue with all the Pokémon and characters or if we go for all the secondary missions.

In any case, it is a somewhat short adventure, but in that sense it is ideal for children who want to dare with it.

Is the new Detective Pikachu difficult?

There are no difficulty levels to choose from and, as expected, It is an easy gameboth in its gameplay dynamics and in the mysteries themselves that must be solved, to the point that you may see part of the resolution coming.

Besides, Pikachu can give us a clue whenever we ask him to. and, if we fail any deduction, we will simply be told to keep trying until we find the correct one. It is a game that is more narrative than complex, in general.

Price and available platforms

Detective Pikachu: The Return is released only for Nintendo Switchof course, in both a physical and digital edition that has a recommended price of 50 euros.

There is no special edition of the game, which is a shame. So we would have liked to have a cap like Pikachu’s, to show off in the street!

A game for children perspikachus

As you might imagine, this adventure It is more intended for children who want to get started in the genre, surrounded by familiar faces from the Pokémon world (including those from more recent installments or Alola versions of the best known).

In any case, it is not necessary to know the Pokémon or their abilities to deduce the cases, since Tim and Pikachu will comment on the most relevant things.

In that sense, although there is some mystery and a bit of drama behind it, the vast majority of the development is very casual and enjoyablewith numerous jokes (there is even a poke at the live-action film) or minor reflections.

That makes cases are played comfortably and relaxed, without pressure, which can help some novice players get excited. He is easier to tackle than a Professor Layton or Phoenix Wright, for example.

On a graphic level, it is quite simple.although its joy and color cannot be denied and in some cut scenes moved with the game engine we see a very detailed and well animated Pikachu.

That brings us to languages, because we remind you that this Pikachu speaks out loud and with a very deep voice. We can choose the voices in English or Japanese (the latter are better), but The texts will be wonderfully adapted to Spanish, as is tradition at Nintendo. The melodies are nice, without more.

So, Detective Pikachu: The return is a bit of a lame game. Perhaps a little more ambition in the playability and graphical detail would have been appreciated (although, given what was seen with Scarlet and Purple, much more was not expected), but if you want calmly dust off the neurons or try to introduce the little ones in the house to gameshere you have fun without con-pika-tions.