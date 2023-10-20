It is difficult to find a genre that holds with the same force to the need for more and better in the sequel to a strategy game. What already had a fantastic base in the first Cities Skylines, and which the mods just rounded off, in Cities Skylines 2 It becomes paradise for those of us who enjoy getting lost for hours in the well and the challenge involved in creating a city with a face and eyes.

Graphic stumbles aside, it would be unfair to focus only on how Cities Skylines 2 it backfires when playing it loud when, presumably, it’s something that will be fixed in the near future. And in that sense at least I must say that, playing it in medium, it has been a blessing.

A sequel focused on quality of life

At Colossal Order they were aware that there was no need to reinvent the wheel here, to get gold from this sequel you simply had to pick up the foundations that made the first title a phenomenon, and expand them to the point of exhaustion.

Not only when it comes to offering playable novelties that make you realize that you are facing a new game, but more importantly, accommodating the greatest number of possible improvements so that dealing with the challenge of maintaining the economy of a large city is the only thing What you should worry about when trying to exploit your creativity.

Ideas such as now being the roads themselves that carry electricity and pipes from here to there, or new ways of creating roads and highways that allow you not only to better control traffic, undoubtedly one of its greatest challenges, but also to streamline actions such as create an internal network of roads in which you then highlight what type of districts you want to include in each of them.

What before was simply breaking stones with clicks by placing tracks, high-voltage towers and pipelines, is now integrated into the city just as it would be in a modern city and without requiring heavy readjustments in which, frankly, we had never done before. come to lose us.

A huge amount of content and possibilities

Playing with those same roads is now, even more, a real joy. And not only because they now add that great invention called a roundabout, but also because of an artificial intelligence much more focused on getting from point A to B in the most comfortable way possible. Something that involves not only choosing the shortest route, but also knowing how to turn around when there is a caravan nearby or an accident has occurred that can collapse an area for several minutes.

Based on these improvements in quality of life, Cities Skylines 2 starts climbing steps. It does so with the size of the map, with the possibility of playing with heights, with new buildings and services, and condensing all of them into a new neighborhood system that is no longer limited to small houses and huge buildings, but rather plays with the possibility to create following the American or European style as suits you.

Small apartment buildings, residential buildings with commercial areas at ground level, office towers, or even large cheap rental apartments, come together to shape a collection of possibilities that help you continue adding inhabitants to your city to make it grow and prosper.

Hand in hand with trains, trams, subways at street level or underground, passenger and freight ports, and airports, ideal for connecting areas far from large cities and accommodating tourists who make your population grow, Cities Skylines 2 It’s one of those games that, since the first one already achieved it, has made me want to start the same map dozens of times.

Restarting my game with the intention of taking advantage of everything I learned about how to manage the city, but more importantly, how to accommodate each of its structures and proposals more easily and effectively.

Much more than it seems

Although its progress tree might seem to have very short legs because of seeing at a glance more or less quickly how far your city can go, those of you who have already lived the experience of Cities Skylines You will know firsthand that only by seeing your city grow, and seeing to what extent its needs expand, are you aware of everything that lies ahead of you.

From the creation of parking areas to parks, or with services such as Social Security through unique buildings that, practically in their entirety, you can improve and expand by creating new rooms or adjacent structures that allow you to improve their performance and possibilities, the truth is that what Cities Skylines 2 offers is far from remaining solely in what appears to be on paper.

And when you have all that under control, and I assure you that it is not an easy task because the game’s economy is one of the most aggressive and demanding that I have encountered in a title of this style, the time will come to finish squeezing it out.

Not only for the possibility of leaving the city as beautiful as possible, but also for meeting milestones in the form of achievements that, in turn, little by little give you access to special buildings for housing, commerce, offices or industries, which Not only will they bring variety and beauty to your blocks, but in the form of chemical laboratories, shopping centers and mansions for rock stars they will enhance the possibilities of that area, thus giving the inhabitants another reason to be happy to have moved to your city. .

VidaExtra’s opinion

I sincerely believe that plays like being able to follow a citizen from the time he goes to school until he gets old and the hearse comes to pick him up to take him to the cemetery or the crematorium, ends up being the typical curiosity that shines more as a marketing tool that as a playable revolution.

But beyond the grandiloquence with which we can talk about the game and its possibilities, what I can say for sure is that as soon as I finish this analysis, the next thing I am going to do is uninstall Cities Skylines 2.

What in any other game could be misinterpreted as something negative, here is the complete opposite. The well of Cities Skylines 2 It’s so broad and so deep that having it on hand for much longer will probably end up impacting my day-to-day productivity.

There are few options as brilliant as this one in the genre, and not only because of the amount of content, but because of the depth that all those elements end up adding and that, I am very afraid, I will probably have to keep safe until my retirement to be able to enjoy it as I can. deserves.

Price of Cities Skylines 2

Cities Skylines 2 It is available for PC, PS5, Xbox Series

Cities Skylines 2 Day One Edition

Duration of Cities Skylines 2

Infinite? It’s not that the starting game has an overwhelming number of hours ahead of it based on different maps and challenges, but rather that everything that can arrive tomorrow from the hand of mods and DLC makes it one of those games in which that you should not worry about the relationship between price and hours of play.

Cities Skylines 2

Platforms PS5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series

The best

The life upgrades are excellent A huge amount of content When it works perfectly, it can be something beautiful

Worst

On a technical level it limps quite a bit. It can be very hard for beginners.

