Anonymous;Code is the latest from the creator of Steins;Gate, a game that challenges religion itself and uses science to try to hack God himself.

In recent years I have been living an uncontrolled descent into the pit that is Japanese video games. But not Final Fantasy or Metal Gear, no. Little by little I have gone from the most common titles to sagas that have been making their way into the mainstream these years like Yakuza and Persona and from there to more niche things like Vanillaware games and the own world that is Visual Novel. Until now, my experience with visual novels always had some gameplay involved, like 13 Sentinels or AI: The Somnium Files, but I had never ventured into a pure and simple visual novel, where the gameplay is limited to moving from dialogue to dialogue. with some other mechanics involved.

Anonymous;Code is my first pure and simple Visual Novelwhere the player will be a mere observer of the adventures of Pollon (yes) Takaoka, Momo Aizaki and his colleagues from Nakano Symphonies and will be able to interfere at specific moments, although I will go into greater detail later.

Although Anonymous;Code seems to have arrived without making too much noise, fans of visual novels have had it on the radar for a long time and that is because The team behind the game includes the creators of Steins;Gatebeing part of the Science Adventures game series and sharing a universe (to some extent) with the games of that saga, being the most advanced installment in the timeline.

While much of the foundation of Anonymous;Code is born from science and technological advances, Its plot will go very deep into the Christian religion and will use figures like the Virgin Mary or miracles like the Mysteries of Fatima to build its story from them.. Just as you read. And the truth is that the result is most interesting and original, so keep reading if you want to know more.

Anonymous;Code: price, release date, platforms and where to buy

Anonymous;CodePlatformNintendo Switch, PC and PlayStation 4Release dateSeptember 8, 2023DeveloperMAGES incGenreVisual novelLanguageVoices and texts in English and Japanese

Anonymous;Code is a visual novel set in the Science Adventures game series where there are installments such as Steins;Gate, Chaos;Head and Chaos;Noah among others.

Developed by Mages and Chiyomaru Studio, with veteran Chiyomaru Shikura at the controls of the plot, Anonymous;Code takes us to Tokyo in 2037 where Pollon Takaoka, a hacker who works on errands with his colleagues, must face the greatest possible challenge : hack God himself.

A history of religion and science

Mixing antagonistic concepts such as science and religion is not an easy task, but Anonymous;Code dares to do so with admirable self-confidence, to the point where All the actions that occur in the game are based on the appearance of the Virgin Mary in Fatima, the children who witnessed the 3 prophecies and what they mean.

Pollon (pronounced as Pólon) Takaoka is the protagonist of this story, which takes us to a near-future Tokyo where technological advances allow humanity to casually use virtual reality devices and where simulators reach the point where they can be created “Earth simulators” that allow us to perfectly recreate our planet and all its inhabitants to see how they act and predict the future.

The story of Anonymous;Code evolves over 10 episodes (plus the extra episode of the true ending) and gradually reveals twists that help to understand everything it proposes. Initially what we can imagine is that the game at hand simply makes us live the adventures of a hacker who has survived a traumatic event and who, after meeting a peculiar girl, must save her from an evil organization.

The reality is quite different and will twist chapter by chapter. The truth is that the narrative is worked, with a multitude of characters that play an important role and who add their grain of sand, all of them being indispensable.

Anonymous;Code also tells us about the branches of life, simulations and the concept of God itself, involving the Vatican, the Japanese state and personalities such as Antoni Gaudí or Nikola Tesla. In fact, From almost the beginning the game dares to break the fourth wall and introduce the player directly into the story. Without breaking the plot itself and making all the sense in the world in the context of the game, we, an Anon, are the ones who observe the actions of Takaoka and his people and “help” him at key moments. What does this help consist of? Well, in the main mechanics of the game.

Save and load

It may be funny, but The only interaction we will have as players in Anonymous;Code is saving and loading the game. As a good visual novel, you could say that Anonymous;Code is an illustrated and narrated book to which we turn the page by pressing a button. We will not make decisions, we will not perform actions with other characters, none of that. The player’s interaction will be limited to being the Anon who sees what Takaoka does, who teaches him how to save and load the game, and who gives him that push to load when necessary.

And Takaoka has a special ability that he doesn’t know how, but through us, it allows him to load those games that he saves. What if their world exists only within the game and we are a God to them? The point is that through this save and load mechanic, Takaoka can know what actions to take to reach his final goal: saving the world.

During the bulk of the story, Anonymous;Code proposes us to solve some missions posed by the mythical hacker Cicada 3301 (be careful because that hacker or organization really existed). Each puzzle solved brings us closer to it, demonstrating our skill as hackers, to the point of unraveling the greatest challenge that humanity can face.

Each of these challenges will take us to key moments where If we are not careful we will end up in one of the many bad endings that the game has.so we will have to be attentive to tell Takaoka to load the game, although many times it is not as intuitive as it should be and we end up pressing the button until we finally find the dialogue that allows the loading.

Each charge does not take Takaoka to another parallel universe, but to another branch of the same universe where from that point he can apply what he has experienced to do things differently. Although of course, that won’t always be the case…

A great originality

The design of Anonymous;Code is liked from the beginning, The layout of its characters is very colorful and original., with the 2D models interacting simply by moving reduced in the normal scenes. There are also different types of scenes that include more detailed scenarios where events relevant to the plot take place and others narrated in a comic style reserved for action scenes since they better represent movement.

Even so, in general, greater detail and content or interaction with the scenes is missing. Yes indeed, The quality of the modeling and even the fluidity of its animations is very good. On the other hand, the soundtrack accompanies the plot very well, also highlighting the great English dubbing that was the one I used in my game, although it is also available in Japanese.

Unfortunately, In Spain we are left without localization to our language, something that after the current trend of localizing games of this style into Spanish like Master Detective Archives: Rain Code and Eternights hurts our soul. I hope Spike Chunsoft bets more on the Spanish market, because Anonymous;Code is not the typical game that you can recommend to someone if they do not have a good level of English, since the expressions used and The multitude of technicalities make understanding very difficult unless the level of English is good.

Final rating of Anonymous;Code

Anonymous;Code seemed like a great visual novel and an adventure that surprised me with its brave and original story. The unexpected script twists, the characters that end up reaching the player thanks to their charisma and the role they contribute to the plot, all of them being vital. Without making any noise, Anonymous;Code is possibly one of the most original games of a year in which video games have blessed us with an impressive catalog of enormous quality.

Obviously, Anonymous;Code is not for everyone and its player niche is limited by its genre. We are facing a pure and simple visual novel, where we will be reading 99% of the time, also in English at a fairly advanced level. If those two stones in the road don’t matter to you… well You will enjoy an excellent game with a multitude of concepts, scenes and moments that will stay with you even after playing.

During its more than 15 hours, I really enjoyed Anonymous;Code to the point of not being convinced with the “normal” ending and trying to get the good ending, to close the story of Pollon and Momo as it should.

