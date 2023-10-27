At Cinemascomics we analyze the 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray of All in One Day, the cult comedy by John Hughes

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the home edition in 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray of All in One Day (1986)the Paramount Pictures production, starring Matthew Broderick (No Bad Rolls) as Ferris Bueller.

This comedy, whose original title is Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, It was already on sale in stores on DVD and Blu-Ray, but now it has finally arrived in Spain in a 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray combo, in addition to being available for rental and digital sale. The film is distributed in physical format by DIVISA HOME VIDEO in our country. Hughes’ cult comedy, an enduring classic of the 80s, was nominated at the Golden Globes in the category of Best Leading Actor in a Comedy or Musical for Matthew Broderick among other curiosities.

The film is directed and written by John Hughes himself, based on an original script written in record time, being a classic comedy that manages to capture the essence of adolescence and adventure, benefiting from a charismatic protagonist. In addition to Matthew Broderick, the film has in its main cast Alan Ruck (This Body Feels Like Death), Mia Sara (Timecop), Jeffrey Jones (Deadwood: The Movie), Jennifer Gray (Dirty Dancing) , Cindy Pickett (Stephen King’s Sleepwalkers), Lyman Ward (Better Alone Than Badly Accompanied), Charlie Sheen (Scary Movie 5) and Ben Stein (The Mask), among others.

Synopsis:

Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) is a clever and charismatic student who decides to skip high school classes. Once he has tricked his parents, he manages to convince his best friend Cameron (Alan Ruck), and his girlfriend Sloane (Mia Sara), to spend a day of fun together in the city of Chicago. But the school’s principal, Ed Rooney (Jeffrey Jones), doesn’t believe Ferris’s claimed illness and is determined to catch Ferris playing hooky.

The film is shown in its 4K Ultra HD + basic Blu-Ray version with a multitude of extras (although only on the 4K Ultra HD disc), which we have analyzed for Cinemascomics readers. The analysis of the 4K UHD + Blu-Ray is completely free of spoilers, in case you have not had the opportunity to see the film yet and want to know what extras it contains. The film has a duration of approximately 104 minutes and is rated as suitable for all audiences.

Technical data:

All Regions (A, B, C)

DISCO 1: 4K ULTRA HD

HDR Dolby Vision – 2,35:1 Letterbox – Color.

AUDIO: Spanish 2.0 Dolby Digital Surround; English Dolby Atmos; German, French and Italian in 2.0 Dolby Digital Surround; Audio description in English 5.1 Dolby Digital Surround; Audio commentary in English 2.0 Dolby Digital Stereo.

SUBTITLES:

Spanish, English, English for the deaf, German, French, Italian and Japanese.

DISCO 2: BLU-RAY

1080p HD – 2.35:1 Letterbox – Color

AUDIO: Spanish 2.0 Dolby Digital Surround; English in 5.1 Dolby Digital Surround; German, French and Italian in 2.0 Dolby Digital Surround.

SUBTITLES:

Spanish, English, German, Danish, Finnish, French, Italian, and Japanese, Dutch, Norwegian and Swedish.

Additional content:

Audiocomentarios:

The film can be played with background commentary by director and screenwriter John Hughes.

Bringing the class together: The cast of All in a Day:

All in One Day (1986)

When they read the script, Matthew Broderick immediately came to mind for the lead role, with John Cusack being the second choice. Matthew felt to the casting directors that he could play him without ending up looking like a spoiled child that viewers would hate. When he received the script, the leading actor felt that he was being typecast. But then he saw that it was a tremendously original and fun film.

For his part, director John Hughes says that it was a great pleasure to work with Matthew Broderick, highlighting his talent. While actor Alan Ruck talks about the test they gave him for the role of Cameron, choosing him despite already being 30 years old. In the next audition with Broderick and having the director watching, they both nailed it, as they were working together on a Broadway play. The actor is grateful that Emilio Estévez refused to play the role of him.

In turn, they chose Mia Sara to play Ferris Bueller’s girlfriend, Sloane. The actress defines her character as a realistic and down-to-earth girl, with a character intermediate between the neurotic Cameron and the charismatic Ferris. Jennifer Gray also appears playing Jeanie, Ferris’s sister, who feels overshadowed and frustrated by the popularity and charisma of her brother. They continue talking about the choice of Ferris’s parents and that of Ed Rooney, the high school principal played by Jeffrey Jones who wants to catch Ferris playing hooky. As well as the secondary characters and cameos that appear in the film. The entire cast ends up talking about how proud they are to have been part of this film.

This is how Everything in a Day was made:

All in One Day (1986)

While we watch scenes from the filming of the film, they tell us about the figure of John Hughes, his talent and the speed with which he wrote the script for the film, about which they tell us some anecdotes about the script, the filming and the games he played. the montage with respect to what was recorded.

Who is Ferris Bueller?

Director and screenwriter John Hughes assures that with the protagonist he intended to show someone whose life was easy, without problems and who did not take himself seriously but everything turned out well for him. Ferris is a hero at school and everyone likes him very much, but that is something that the character played by Jeffrey Jones (It’s Rooney) hates and wants to catch him skipping classes. For Matthew Broderick, his character is more than a person, it is an attitude, a way of life and a leader for the people around him. But he is also charming, funny and attractive to the rest of the characters, being the most popular in the school. But both the filmmaker and the cast agree that Matthew Broderick’s performance was key for viewers to like the character.

The world according to Ben Stein:

Video dedicated to actor Ben Stein, who plays the economics teacher in the class that Ferris Bueller skips, remembering the good times he had during filming and how his way of taking roll for attendance in class has been immortalized. In addition, he reviews his film career, telling some anecdotes and his hobbies.

The Lost Old Ferris Bueller Tapes:

Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, Mia Sara and Jeffrey Jones talk about filming, their previous experiences together, their characters and their relationships with the rest of the cast. We also see behind-the-scenes scenes from filming.

All in one day 4K UHD (Blu-ray)

Product : All in one day 4K UHD (Blu-ray)

URL : Amazon

Precio : 25,99 €

Currency : Eur

Availability : InStock

Description : High school student Ferris Buller (Matthew Broderick), his girlfriend Sloane (Mia Sara), and his best friend Cameron (Alan Ruck) embark on a spontaneous adventure through Chicago known as Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. You will also enjoy the extra materials that will allow you to learn first-hand about this hilarious comedy hit by John Hughes (Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Sixteen Candles). So, he throws up a lung, he fakes a “sick note” from the parents, and join us on the funniest adventure ever through the Windy City. What are you still doing here? SAVE FERRIS!

Edu16k

5.0 5.00 5

Average score

User rating /5 (Be the first! Votes)