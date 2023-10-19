That’s right, Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance for Nintendo Switch delves into the fascinating world of the famous television series Avatar: The Last Airbender. Many of you will know that it has become a popular audience and culture phenomenon since its launch in 2005, continued later with the series The legend of Korra.

The game is a complement to this world of Avatara series praised by fans of all ages due to its rich and deep narrative, memorable characters and exciting action sequences. Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance takes players on a journey through the world of Aang, the last Airbender, on his mission to bring balance to a world where war and oppression reign. Will this be a good opportunity to look forward to the future of the franchise?

Excels in the story of Avatar and the setting on Switch

The game’s story is based on the world of Avatar, where certain people have the ability to control the four elements: water, earth, fire and air. The main character, Aang, is the Avatar, the only person capable of mastering all the elements and therefore has the responsibility of maintaining balance in the world. The story begins with Aang awakening after being frozen for a hundred years. He discovers that the world is at war and that the fire nation He has unleashed his power to subdue the other nations.

The game’s narrative tells the story of Aang as he tries to master the three elements he lacks, since he only masters air. The game follows the plot of the television series and goes through several episodes and events that fans will remember right away. However, it also introduces some variations and omits certain details from the original story. The narrative is good and follows a constant rhythm that encourages us to continue playing.

The setting and world design are also optimal. Visually, the game captures the aesthetic and style of the television series impressively. Use shading techniques to recreate the world of Avatar in a 3D environment. The characters and settings are faithful to the source material, and the colors and art style reflect the series. Without a doubt we must praise this section, as it is the best of this Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance for Nintendo Switch.

Graphics and technical section with some shortcomings

As we said, the game’s graphics are faithful to the series, with characters and environments designed to resemble their animated counterpart. The use of shading and the cel shading visual style help capture the essence and unique look of the series. The colors are vibrant and evoke the color palette of Avatar. In this aspect, the game more than delivers by maintaining the aesthetics of the series, allowing players to feel immersed in the world of Aang and his friends.

However, we must mention the game presents some simplifications in terms of textures and visual details on Switch. While the main characters are well designed and animated, the supporting characters and environments can lack depth and detail.

The textures on some elements of the game can feel simplified, resulting in a finish that can be greatly improved. In fact, there are times when Characters’ facial expressions are limited or absent.

Many scenes are also shown so limited that the characters do not move their mouths. It certainly has visual potential and remains faithful to the style of the series. However, some visual improvements and additional details could have raised the quality of the graphics. The story itself is often told in a comic-style style that looks great, but other animated scenes leave a lot to be desired en Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance para Nintendo Switch.

Somewhat wasted soundtrack

Music and sound are aspects that have always stood out in the franchise Avatar. The television series has an iconic soundtrack and memorable melodies that have enriched the narrative and action on screen. In the game, some of these melodies are maintained and help recreate the atmosphere of the series.

However, the soundtrack remains something wasted also in this title. Some tracks sound too repetitive and other characteristic melodies are missing. It’s a shame that the full potential of the series’ musical compositions has not been taken advantage of.

As for sound, the game uses both voice and text dialogue. There are parts in which the characters speak and others in which we must read the text. This allows players to follow the story and conversations. However, we must highlight that the title does not have voices in Spanish. In fact, it only includes English voices. The subtitles and texts are in Spanish.

Definitely It would have been better if all the lines of dialogue were dubbed with voice and more voice languages ​​would have been included as an option.

Lacks in gameplay

This is where we find the most criticizable point of this installment. The game mixes exploration, platforming and combat action, but they are not adequately paced and finished. The game is structured around a series of missions and challenges that players must complete as they progress through the story, combining those three elements. Its difficulty is not too high and sometimes it feels too rigid or directed. You also cannot adjust the difficulty level in the title and the initial tutorial is somewhat slow.

The game does invite you to explore: the levels are designed to encourage exploration and discovery. Players can navigate familiar areas from the television series and find secrets and collectibles. However, doing so is not always an easy task. There are times when the level design and camera position actually make exploration a bit difficult.

It also offers side quests that offer different challenges and objectives. However, they are usually quite short and focus on solving small puzzles or defeating a specific enemy. Also offers some additional puzzles. These puzzles require players to use character-specific abilities and solve puzzles to advance. These sections are quite well designed and often require players to think strategically to overcome the puzzles.

The level design is shown on the game map, and is made up of rooms with corridors. Its exploration is somewhat hindered by a camera that is too fixed, generating strange and challenging perspectives. That makes depth perception more difficult at critical moments where precision is essential. This limitation can be frustrating and negatively impact the gaming experience.

Adequate progression but disappointing combat

The title offers several playable characters apart from Aang. We can also control other characters, like Katara and Sokka. The idea of ​​being able to switch between characters and take advantage of their unique abilities is interesting and they also have skills that can be improved with in-game coins. The specific skills of each character allow us to solve specific puzzles, so we can always switch between them.

The game progression system allows us to advance in skill trees of each character upgradeable with Pai Sho pieces that are used to unlock skill upgrades for each character. Additionally, players can earn money to purchase upgrades and consumables, such as fruits to restore health.

Those who want to complete the game al 100%, they can repeat the chapters included in the title. This increases the duration of the title. However, the game does not make it easy to achieve that 100%, since neither on the map nor in the menus can we find elements that facilitate it. The game’s progression system is based on obtaining skill points, called “pieces of skill.” Pai Sho,” which are used to unlock skill upgrades for each character.

Additionally, players can earn money to purchase upgrades and consumables, such as fruits to restore health. While these mechanics are standard in many games, their inclusion adds an extra layer of strategy and customization in Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance for Nintendo Switch.

The game’s combat isn’t too deep either.. The system is very simple and is basically based on hitting buttons. It boils down to a quick attack and a strong attack with a recovery time, as well as commands for defense and other character-specific moves. Combos and combination attacks can be unlocked, but enemies do not react differently to these upgrades.

Conclusion of Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance on Nintendo Switch

Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance offers fans the opportunity to explore and review the world and history of Avatar and follow a familiar narrative. Although it falters in gameplay and combat, the game manages to maintain the visual aesthetic of the series, which may be appealing to game enthusiasts. Avatar. Lack of depth in certain aspects and lack of difficulty options may limit appeal to a broader audience. However, for fans of the series, it is undoubtedly a good way to wait for the arrival of the new series scheduled for 2025.

The game is now available in digital and physical formats for 49,99€ and with English, Spanish, French, German, Italian and Dutch as text languages. The voices are only in English. Its download size is 4.8 GB on Nintendo Switch.