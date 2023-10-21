At Cinemascomics we analyze the Blu-Ray of the Collector’s Edition of the second part of the Final Season of Attack on Titan, the epic story of humanity’s survival against the titans.

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the limited domestic collector’s edition of the Blu-Ray of the Collector’s Edition of the second part of the Final Season of the Japanese animated series Attack on Titan (Attack on Titan – Shingeki no Kyojin), one of the most successful and talked-about animes of recent years, presented by Selecta Visión in a very careful Collector’s Edition in rigid packaging, with additional content on the discs and also in an exclusive booklet (to which they have dedicated a lot of care), which contains information about the anime creation process; which has two discs distributed on three flaps with images of the titans and iconic images from history.

About Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan marked a revolution in anime with the premiere of Hajime Isayama’s manga and later with its adaptation to anime and distribution throughout the planet, providing an original, brutal and spectacular story, as well as very careful drawings and a plot in which the protagonists could die at any moment, in the bloodiest way. The respect and affection shown by the Spanish distributor Selecta Visión, in relation to the original material, is distilled in the design of the cover and the additional booklet, trying to add the maximum amount of additional content material, for the enjoyment of fans of this series brimming with action, adventure and many surprises.

What does this edition contain?

The Collector’s Edition of the second part of the last season of the anime (whose ending is already known to readers of the manga) contains the next twelve episodes of the last season (fourth), on two discs, distributed in three flaps, as well as a box removable rigid. The episodes of the series are in HD quality. Regarding the sound tracks, it has 2.0 DTS HD audio in Spanish and Japanese; with subtitles available in Spanish. The anime is produced by the MAPPA studio (Chainsaw Man, The God of High School and Jujutsu Kaisen), one of the best Japanese animation studios today, with Yūichirō Hayashi in the director’s chair.

The MAPPA studio replaces Wit Studio, which had until now been in charge of the animation of the series based on the manga written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama. The final season has been divided into three parts, where the second part aired in Japan from January 9 to April 4; while the third part is scheduled to premiere in November, concluding the series whose already completed manga consists of 139 chapters.

Synopsis:

Marley launches a surprise counterattack and Eren reveals his true plan to protect Paradis, but with the Titans involved, what will be left in his wake?

In this way, we have analyzed the Blu-Ray version of the Collector’s Edition of Part 2 of the Final Season of Attack on Titan, which includes chapters 76 to 87 of the series. We hope you enjoy the series as much as we have. In this way, we have set to work to discover everything that this domestic edition hides, free of spoilers.

Original title: Shingeki No KyojinOriginal format: TV seriesYear of production: 2022Duration: 400 minutes approximatelyNationality: JapanSound tracks: Spanish and Japanese 2.0 audio in DTS HDSubtitles: CastellanoNumber of discs: 2 Blu-RayQualification: Not recommended for children under 16 years of ageEdited in high resolution 1080p and in 16:9 format.Director: Yūichiro HayashiAuthor: Hajime IsayamaAnimation studio: MAPAdditional content: Opening textless. Collection of spots. Summary of seasons 1 to 4.

Book:

Exclusive 116-page booklet about the series, including index, history, description of chapters 76 to 87, conversations with the creative team, highlighting chief animation director Jun Shishido, chief animation director Daisuke Nimuda, chief animation director Manabi Akita, CG Production Manager Yusuke Tannawa, Color Designer Iku Onishi, 3DCG Director Motoi Okunou, Cinematography Manager Shigeki Asakawa, Ending Storyboard and Direction Director Paraco Shinohara, Animation Manager Noriko Ito, cinematographer Saho Sawada, director Yūichirō Hayashi and character designer Tomohiro Kishi.

Sketches and preliminary designs of the characters, illustrations and stills from the series, comic strips from the Exploration Corps, translated into Spanish; promotional images, cover illustrations, storyboard of the opening (opening credits) and ending (closing credits), gallery of illustrations thanking the creative team and a complete file of the creative staff.

ATTACK ON TITANS – Final Season Part 2 – Collector’s BD

Product : ATTACK ON TITANS – Final Season Part 2 – Collector’s BD

URL : Selecta Vision

Precio : 49,99 €

Currency : Eur

Availability : InStock

Description : Just when it seems that the Jaegerists have taken control, Marley launches a surprise attack on Paradis Island, specifically the Shiganshina district, where it all began. The earth rumbles with a roar, a cloud of dust rises into the sky, and a horde of Titans marches forward. The line between good and evil blurs in the fog of war, as former allies become enemies and deep in the forest, the sides’ most ruthless and fanatical killers gather around a bonfire. Now, bearing the sins of the past, Eren reveals his true plan to protect Paradis before a world war leads to certain doom. But, with the Titans involved, what will be left in their wake?

