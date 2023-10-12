Has Anakin Skywalker always been with Ahsoka? Discover how Anakin finally fulfills the prophecy of the Chosen One, bringing balance to the Force

The Chosen One and his unwavering duty

Why does Anakin Skywalker still make an appearance? Hayden Christensen reappears as Anakin Skywalker in the Ahsoka finale, and it’s not just any cameo. We’re talking about his real Force ghost, the first to appear on screen since 1983’s Return of the Jedi. But let’s not stay on the surface. Anakin isn’t there just to say ‘hello’. What if I told you that his mission transcends his death and reaches Peridea?

In Ahsoka’s climactic episode, we see Anakin return to watch over his former Padawan. For love? Maybe, but Ahsoka carries within her an intrinsic connection with the light side of the Force, thanks to the Daughter of the gods Mortis, who sacrificed her life for her. This would explain why Anakin can’t take his eyes off her (or her presence) on Ahsoka.

The complexity of Anakin’s character

Beyond the Force ghost, Anakin has always been a complex character, constantly struggling with his emotions and his destiny. Throughout the movies and series, we have seen his transformation from slave boy to Jedi knight, and finally to Sith Lordwhich makes his return on Ahsoka have an even more significant impact.

Ahsoka, for her part, has experienced a parallel, but less tumultuous, evolution. From being a Padawan under Anakin’s tutelage, has become a powerful and autonomous figure. This maturity is perhaps what has allowed her to maintain such a strong connection with Anakin, even beyond death, adding another layer of complexity to their relationship and the series as a whole.

The mysterious gods of Mortis and their influence on the galaxy

The Mortis gods are key pieces in this intricate web of events. Baylan Skoll finds several statues that represent these powerful beings, responsible for maintaining harmony in the Force. The discovery of him could have galactic ramifications and connect the dots between The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Ahsoka.

Mortis’ connection to the balance of the Force is inescapable. Anakin takes on the role of the Father, the guardian who maintains the balance between the Son and Daughter, representatives of the dark and light sides of the Force. Following the Father’s death in The Clone Wars, Anakin appears to have taken his place, returning to Mortis (now Peridea) to fulfill his eternal duty of maintaining balance.

The future of Baylan Skoll and his animosity for Anakin?

Baylan Skoll, who discovers Mortis’ secrets, isn’t exactly Anakin’s biggest fan. This detail could have importance in the next season of Ahsoka, as he could try to dethrone Anakin from his role as guardian of the Force.

Dave Filoni, the mastermind behind this plot, has worked closely with the composers to expand the Star Wars musical universe in Ahsoka, giving it a fresh but familiar touch.

Times of change and challenges ahead

All of this points to big changes in the Star Wars universe. Ahsoka, Baylan, Anakin, the Mortis gods; All of them are about to embark on a new stage full of uncertainty. But one thing is for sure: Anakin has fulfilled his duty as the Chosen Oneand will continue to do so from beyond.

All episodes of the Ahsoka series are now on Disney +.